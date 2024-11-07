'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Notice A Disturbing Trend With 'Moron' Ryan Seacrest

For ‘Wheel of Fortune’ purists, it hasn't been the best of weeks for host Ryan Seacrest.

In Wednesday's ‘Wheel’ episode, Seacrest was the target of the message boards and social media where emotions boiled over when Pat Sajak's replacement allowed a contestant to butcher the pronunciation of "Lubbock."

This comes two days after Seacrest allowed a contestant to mispronounce "espresso" martini when the contestant called it an "expresso" martini. In the Monday incident, contestant Kenneth beat his rival Darren by $100. The "expresso" puzzle was worth $2,000.

In other words, is it time for a replay booth? Is it time for ‘Wheel’ producers to take the wheel? Is Sajak, who famously yanked puzzle wins from contestants who couldn't say certain words, fuming mad?

Longtime Lubbock sports broadcaster Ryan Hyatt says it's not uncommon for people to mispronounce the city's name. "Lu as in uh, Buck. Lubbock. LuBuck is how I'd have my new hires write it down for their sports casts back in the day. Often hear newcomers call it Lubbick as well," Hyatt told OutKick.

What are the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ rules on pronouncing words?

According to fans of the show, contestants are reminded over and over that clear pronunciation is required to win prizes. In 2012, Sajak yanked a puzzle win when a contestant solved a puzzle as "Seven swans uh swimmin'" instead of "Seven swans a swimming."

But now, it appears that things have changed with Seacrest as host.

What do you think? Is Wheel changing for the worst? Are you fine with hosts interpreting the word that the contestant is saying? Should contestants be judged on using common pronunciation and not what Seacrest thinks?

Should Wheel of Fortune introduce instant replay?

Let me know: joe.kinsey@outkick.com