Fans Caught On Camera Beating The Snot Out Of Each Other During Pat McAfee Event: WATCH

Some idiots decided to trade punches during Pat McAfee's mega-event earlier in the week.

The former Colts punter and "Pat McAfee Show" star hosted his "Big Night Aht" event Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

It was a reminder of McAfee's incredible star power. How many former NFL players could sell out an arena? Maybe none.

Yet, it wasn't all fun and games for everyone.

Fans brawl during Pat McAfee event.

Instead of just enjoying the night and the show McAfee put on for his supporters, some decided throwing punches was a better idea.

You can watch the chaos break loose in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

TMZ reports that it's unclear what sparked the massive altercation, and while police removed the people from the event, no arrests were made. 

Getting punched might be a bad night, but at least they didn't end up behind bars. I guess you have to find the silver linings where you can.

Pat McAfee's "Big Night Aht" event descended into chaos when fans in the stands started fighting. No arrests were made, but people were ejected. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 I will never understand why people spend money to attend major events like McAfee's…..and then proceed to behave like out-of-control animals.

Maybe it's because I'm a working class guy, but I'm not blowing my money to end up in a fight. Plus, I'm a grown adult and fighting outside a life or death situation is the behavior of young children.

Fans brawled during Pat McAfee's mega-event earlier in the week. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Make smarter decisions. It's not difficult. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.