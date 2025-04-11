Fans Caught On Camera Beating The Snot Out Of Each Other During Pat McAfee Event: WATCH

Some idiots decided to trade punches during Pat McAfee's mega-event earlier in the week.

The former Colts punter and "Pat McAfee Show" star hosted his "Big Night Aht" event Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

It was a reminder of McAfee's incredible star power. How many former NFL players could sell out an arena? Maybe none.

Yet, it wasn't all fun and games for everyone.

Fans brawl during Pat McAfee event.

Instead of just enjoying the night and the show McAfee put on for his supporters, some decided throwing punches was a better idea.

You can watch the chaos break loose in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

TMZ reports that it's unclear what sparked the massive altercation, and while police removed the people from the event, no arrests were made.

Getting punched might be a bad night, but at least they didn't end up behind bars. I guess you have to find the silver linings where you can.

I will never understand why people spend money to attend major events like McAfee's…..and then proceed to behave like out-of-control animals.

Maybe it's because I'm a working class guy, but I'm not blowing my money to end up in a fight. Plus, I'm a grown adult and fighting outside a life or death situation is the behavior of young children.

Make smarter decisions. It's not difficult. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.