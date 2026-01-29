Hit TV Show Gets Bone-Chilling Preview For New Season After Shocking Cliffhanger: WATCH

The full trailer for "Paradise" season two is here, and it's every bit as epic as fans anticipated.

Streaming platform: Hulu

Season two plot: Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers

Episode count: Eight

Premiere date: February 23, 2026

Creator: Dan Fogelman

Full "Paradise" season two trailer released.

It didn't feel like there was much hype around "Paradise" when it premiered on Hulu in March 2025. In fact, I remember explicitly thinking I'd never heard anything about it prior to seeing it pop up on the streaming giant.

However, the limited hype didn't last long. It quickly became one of the most popular shows of the year as viewers watched a post-apocalyptic America being run from a bunker in Colorado.

Everyone had secrets and very little was as it appeared on the surface. The perfect kind of complex show to dive deep into!

Fans have been craving season two ever since the shocking final two episodes of season one. The new season premieres February 23rd, and a new trailer was released Wednesday for fans of the show.

It's an awesome look at what's coming. Give it a watch below.

I have a feeling fans are going to be blown away by whatever creator Dan Fogelman is cooking up for season two.

Episode seven of season one was one of the single best hours of TV that has ever aired. I nearly had to get my heart checked due to how fast it was racing the entire time.

The season finale was also great. Although, nothing from season one came close to touching episode seven.

Now, we wait to see what happens with the hunt for survivors on the outside underway and the dynamics of the bunker quickly eroding.

Make sure to check out the premiere of season two of "Paradise" on Hulu on February 23rd.