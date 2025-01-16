Pam Bondi Has MAGA Patriots Buzzing, Rosie O'Donnell's Inauguration Day Plan & Bob Uecker's Final Sign-Off

We're over the hump and over the (Capitol) hill, thanks in large part to America's next great AG, Pam Bondi. More on her in a bit, of course.

So, here we are – Thursday night. First one in a while without football, I reckon. Right? We had a CFB playoff semifinal this time last week, and then we had Thursday Night Football every week from September through Christmas.

And now? Nothing. Nada. It's just … quiet. We spend months and months bitching about the awful TNF product, and then we get to a lonely Thursday night in January and miss it like hell.

We do it every year, like clockwork. An awful tradition, and a stark reminder that we truly are entering a sad time of year on the sports calendar.

But, that's what Nightcaps is for! That's why you signed up for this class. For moments like this. Right here. Right now. Let's boost morale and get this show on the road.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we check the pulses of Patriots across the US of A after yesterday's Pam Bondi masterclass, and go from there.

What else? I've got Rosie O'Donnell's gameplan for Trump's big day on Monday, Bob Uecker's final sign-off (sad) & I'm ALL IN on this Danielle Collins tennis chick. All in.

Grab you whatever Bob was slugging down in the top of the ninth as Rick Vaughn blew another save, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

RIP to Bob Uecker

Sad. Can't believe we lost Bob today at the young age of 90. And I don't say that jokingly. The guy was still an absolute warrior at 90-years-old, all the way down to his final out this past baseball season.

Most of America knows him from Major League, but he was also a joy to listen to in the Brewers' booth. Electric from Game 1 to the very end, which, unfortunately, came in October when the Crew blew a late lead.

Bob's final call:

Brutal. Really does sting. I'm a baseball purist. Admittedly, I don't love the game as much as I did back in the day, but that's mainly because the Red Sox have thoroughly annoyed me on multiple levels for years now.

But I LOVE old-time baseball things. Love everything about it. I could talk to you about random baseball players from the early-2000s till I'm blue in the face (Shannon Stewart!). I also grew up listening to Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy in the NESN booth, so I appreciate even more how great Bob was for the game of baseball.

RIP to a legend. What a career.

Pam Bondi is #ForThePeople

What a scene. Chills every time.

PS: no SHOT this movie gets made today. None. Zero. Zilch. The wokes would faint. Fans dressed as INDIANS in the crowd? Yeah, they'd faint.

Deadspin would have them all locked up and demand the death penalty. ESPN would hold a moment of silence. Rachel Maddow would warn viewers "that what you're about to see is very graphic."

It would be chaos …

… for four more days, that is! Starting Monday, there's a new (old) Sheriff in town, and this country is about to loosen the hell up.

And with Donald J. Trump, comes Pam Damn Bondi! Patriots are BUZZING already:

Rosie, Ellen & I'm all in on this tennis chick

We're making America Healthy Again (bye-bye, red dye!) AND we're making her HOT again. What a 1-2 punch as we roll towards the big day.

Welcome to class, Pam. I know you started off your day in Screencaps class, so this is somewhat of a step down, but I think you'll find it charming down here. Ever met Anna Paulina Luna? She's here all the time!

OK, rapid-fire time on a football-less Thursday. First up? Speaking of the inauguration, let's check in with Rosie O'Donnell as she maps out her gameplan for the big day!

Hilarious. I mean, she's just the best. These people are NUTS, but honestly, I think I love them. How in the hell would I have a job without lunatics like Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres?

Oh, Ellen, you say? Did I forget to mention her?!

My God. Incredible. What a look here from Ellen! Two months in England and she comes crawling back to the USA looking like Bill Gates. What a time to be alive.

PS: fellas, we all have the wife/had the girlfriend who watched Ellen's insufferable show religiously back in the day, right? The First Lady certainly did, even after I told her 100 times it was all bullshit.

"Be kind to one another."

Yeah, OK. I never for a second believed that crap, and I was proven 100% right. What an awful human.

Any-whoo, hopefully her and Rosie can watch the inauguration together on Monday! I can't wait.

Finally, on the way out … how about this Danielle Collins broad? Love her. Love the hell out of her:

Incredible. I'm all in. I don't watch tennis, but I'll watch Danielle Collins any day of the week. Electric. And, of course, not a bad little view!

Take us home, Danielle!

