AG Nominee Pam Bondi Shoots Back At Confirmation: ‘Not Going To Be Bullied’

Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi showed on Wednesday afternoon why she was President-Elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Justice.

In a fiery confirmation hearing in the Senate, Bondi was pressed by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Ca.) and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) about her relationship with Trump and the 2020 election. And Bondi showed she has no interest in backing down to tough questions and difficult politicians.

"Do you have any evidence of election fraud or irregularities in the 2020 election," Padilla asked, without giving her a chance to respond.

"You pointed your finger at me and said you were speaking. Let me answer your question. I’m not going to be bullied by you, Senator Padilla," Bondi shot back. "I guess you didn’t want to hear my answer about Pennsylvania."

Pam Bondi Goes After Adam Schiff At Confirmation Hearing

Adam Schiff went after Bondi too, focusing his line of questioning on whether she would pursue a case against former special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed to go after Trump.

"My first set of questions has to do with whether you have the independence to say no, when you must say no," Schiff said.

"Senator, I haven’t seen the file. I haven’t seen the investigation. I haven’t looked at anything. It would be irresponsible of me to make a commitment," Bondi replied.

Then he asked about Liz Cheney, whose participation in the January 6th investigation and public comments have led Trump to call for an investigation into her as well.

Bondi didn't take the bait, immediately turning the question back on Schiff.

"No one has asked me to investigate Liz Cheney," she responded. "We’re all so worried about Liz Cheney, senator. You know what we should be worried about? The crime rate in California right now is through the roof.

"Your robberies are 87 percent higher than the national average — that’s what I want to focus on, senator."

Finally, Schiff asked if she would tell Trump that he lost the 2020 election, to which Bondi shot back that he was "playing politics," something she wouldn't do. Comparing it to Schiff leaking a memo from Devin Nunes.

"You were censured by Congress, senator, for comments just like this that are so reckless," Bondi shot back.

Schiff had been censured previously for his handling of an investigation into Trump during his first administration.

Bondi's conduct and sharpness in response to ridiculous, gotcha questions shows why she's the Attorney General pick. That exact type of toughness, fairness and intelligence is what the DOJ has been missing. Hopefully, she's confirmed and takes office as soon as Trump takes office.