Ellen DeGeneres Returns To America After Fleeing The Country, Looks More Miserable Than Ever

Great news, boys and girls! Ellen DeGeneres, the disgraced former talk show host who fooled Suburban moms all across the country for two decades, has RETURNED to America mere months after fleeing the country in the wake of Donald Trump's election victory.

Who had 60 days on the Bingo card? You win!

For those who missed it because you don't care to read about toxic, insufferable, scumbag talk-show hosts (don't blame you), Ellen and longtime wife Portia reportedly left America in November for some Podunk town in England because Trump crushed Kamala Harris in the election.

That's right. While most of the Hollywood elites are usually all talk when it comes to promising to leave the country – sad! – Ellen and Portia really did it … for two months.

Over the weekend, DeGeneres was spotted BACK on US of A soil, looking … refreshed!

Ellen is back, baby!

My God. Incredible. What a look here from Ellen! Two months in England and she comes crawling back to the USA looking like Bill Gates. What a time to be alive.

I hate Ellen. HATE her. My wife used to watch her all the time, much like every other Suburban mom in America. 3 p.m. every day on NBC. There was Ellen, giving away a bunch of bullshit and telling us "be kind to one another" to end every show.

Except I always knew it was fake. Felt it in my plumbs. I told her a dozen times, and she never believed me. She just kept putting stupid Ellen on the TiVo because she was so funny and nice and kind and blah, blah, blah. It was all bullshit. I knew it. You give the elites an inch, and they'll take a mile.

Eventually, it came out that Ellen was actually an AWFUL person who treated her staff like shit, and she eventually quit her awful show and hasn't been heard from since.

Until last fall, when she and Portia fled for England thanks to Donald J. Trump.

According to TMZ, the miserable couple decided to "get the hell out" of the country immediately following our great president-elect's win two months ago.

The pair was feeling "very disillusioned" with the news, according to TMZ, and they settled into a new home in the Cotswolds in South West England.

Maybe Ellen came back for Monday's inauguration? One can only hope.

Can't wait to see where she jets off to next.