China's Sinister Plan To Beat America In War Revealed By Billionaire Weapons Manufacturer: WATCH

Weapons designer Palmer Luckey believes China's plan to beat America is shockingly simple.

Tensions between China and the United States are increasingly hot with all eyes on Taiwan. Many military experts believe that Xi Jinping could make a move on Taiwan in the coming years.

If he does, it could spark a war unlike anything the world has seen since WWII. As I often say, what is happening in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine has no impact on daily life for Americans.

A war with China would send shockwaves through the world that are hard to calculate.

Palmer Luckey reveals China's plan to beat America.

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries, recently appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience," and took listeners on a deep dive of China's strategy to beat America.

Simply put, if China can destroy America's manufacturing capability, then America won't be able to mass produce weapons like it did in WWII in the event WWIII kicks off. Specifically, China wants to destroy the American automotive industry.

"We won [WWII] because we had all this automotive and other industrial capacity. China would love to wipe out the American automotive industry, partly for economic reasons, because it also means we will never be able to fight a war against them…If China can wipe out our industrial capacity entirely, they never need to worry about fighting a war with the U.S. again because they know we wouldn't be able to get back in the game fast enough to matter," Luckey explained during his interview with Rogan when talking about China's goals and plans.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 58:00.

When it comes to people in the know about what China is up to, Luckey is definitely in the inner circle. He's helping America develop a new generation of weapons for the next big war.

Hopefully, those weapons are never used, but if they are, then America better be ready to roll, or we're going to wake up living in a different world.

China's strategy to defeat the USA also heavily relies on quantity over quality. It is rapidly expanding its military forces because the CCP truly believes enough inferior equipment and weapons will be able to overwhelm more superior technology in limited quantities. It's a numbers game for them, and it's the tyranny of distance for the good guys.

China can fight with everything it has if it goes for Taiwan. America can only fight with what can be surged into the region.

That's a huge problem to fix and Luckey and others are working on it. One thing being worked on is leveraging artificial intelligence to create new weapons systems that could fundamentally change the battlefield.

Specifically, in the air.

Hopefully, the people in charge and the people developing our country's arms don't take their foot off the gas. China is the biggest threat we face, and we have to treat it incredibly seriously.