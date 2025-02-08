Paige VanZant Surfaces At Super Bowl LIX To Talk Fighting, New Earnhardt Death Conspiracy & Big Sausage Balls

Readers are fascinated by Canoe Kirk's Undeliverable Mail Gambling project

On Friday, I told you guys how Canoe Kirk is into this new world where he's buying undeliverable mail from some distributor who buys up undeliverable mail and then bulk sells it to the public, or something like that.

— Team Screencaps Greg loves this idea:

I haven't done this yet, but there's a YouTuber named John Malecki (and others, probably) who will occasionally buy a pallet of returned items from Home Depot and the like to see what might be useable. I think if he did it for more than content and views he might be doing a little better than breaking even on the buys.

If nothing else the videos are a good way to waste a half hour.

Kinsey:

Disclaimer: *Don't even think of suing me if you get hooked on Undeliverable Mail Gambling* Only spend what you can afford to spend, if you get into Undeliverable Mail Gambling. Canoe Kirk says he bought his 10-pack of undeliverable mail packages from GRP Liquidations in Dorr, MI. #notsponsored I have ZERO connections to that business. I'm not telling you to buy a thing. This is for informational purposes only. It looks like you can buy 24 pallets(!!!!) of undeliverable packages for $4,800 if you're a real degenerate. Mystery boxes of undeliverable mail seem to run about $60 for those of you who want to start slow.

Yes, I'm thinking about doing this as a Screencaps series after the Super Bowl.

Stay tuned.

What is going on with Vegas?

This is now two days in a row that the big Vegas social media accounts have noticed bizarre Strip hotel rates for Super Bowl weekend, which used to be one of the most expensive weekends to visit Vegas.

Now?

We're talking under $100 (WITH those stupid resort fees) to stay at The LINQ which is center Strip.

I'm not an expert on this stuff, but it feels like this is what happens when Americans start running out of credit combined with states legalizing gambling on phones and airfare increases where the airlines are testing to see if you'll break and just pay their price.

Reactions to the Carl's Jr. commercial

— Millennial Nate in Utah writes:

Not sure if you've covered this yet as I'm a few days behind on Screencaps and I'm an older millennial with no social media but I just saw the new Carl's Jr commercial featuring a bikini top and mini skirt clad Alix Earle eating a big messy burger. Only one thought comes to mind... America is back baby!!!

Kinsey:

I'm proud to say that the guy who directed many of those early Carl's Jr. ads, Chris Applebaum, has been a big fan of my work for a number of years. That's better than any compliment a Big J credentialed journalist has ever said about me. For the historians out there, Applebaum directed the "Stacy's Mom" music video.

If you're a fan of hot women eating burgers, watermelon and lemons, Applebaum's Eats Channel on Instagram is well worth your time. He doesn't allow embedding of the content or I'd feature Eats at least once a week.

I'm happy that some of the brands are starting to get the picture that they have to kick the DEI losers out of their marketing teams and get back to having fun and letting hot women be hot. The worst thing these companies ever did was let the fat ass purple hairs control the narrative.

Now, bring back MTV Spring Break.

Why aren't we seeing fun drunkenness at the Wasted Management Open?

— Loyal reader Thomas V. in NC sent in this exchange with his brother:

Screencaps readers keeping an eye on egg prices

— Harvey D. in NW Ohio writes:

Oak Harbor OH checking in! WTF! Granted it's for an 18 rack but, damn dude they only large not a Jumbo!

Kinsey:

As I wrote on Friday, egg hoarding is starting to take place and it's going on at Costco where cage-free eggs are now cheaper than the regular eggs at places like where Harvey took this photo.

Good luck today if you head over to Costco.

Watch the Super Bowl on Tubi

A report from South Africa

— John from Coronado shares:

I really let you down. I promised pictures and stories from South Africa almost a month ago and we have been so incredibly busy in this amazing country that I have missed the opportunity to send you pictures in real time. We leave tonight on our flight back to the United States, the nonstop from Cape Town to Atlanta. Then on to the West Coast and home. This part of South Africa is absolutely incredible, encompassing the south coast from Cape Town stretching to the east some 600 km and visiting Addo elephant park twice.

All of your readers would find this country fascinating. First, is that everything is so reasonably priced. Many evenings the four of us went out and had a dinner with 4 to 8 drinks and we would pay less than $125., with generous tips! Eating out is so incredibly reasonable. As are Airbnb‘s and hotels, in general. The people here are amazing! Incredibly hard-working and friendly. There are so many places that I would recommend, but at the top would be the city of George on the south coast of South Africa. There is a resort called Fancourt that has three incredible golf courses that we got to play. The Links Course was where they hosted the 2003 Predident’s cup. You have to be a guest of a member, and we were fortunate to play there. Oh yes, the cost was about $45 for each of us. I’m happy to say we tipped the Caddy about that much as well. Duda has been caddying for many years and he was incredible!

We then got to go to the Shameari Game preserve. It is a large preserve with wonderful animals to see and incredible guides. It was not so reasonably priced, but this was a trip of a lifetime so we really splurged on these three nights. And we saw virtually every animal that was even possible to see. The highlight for me was seeing the black rhino on our last morning there jogging along and then cutting in front of our truck and darting into the bush. They are very skittish, and just a chance to see one in the wild was amazing!

On three separate occasions, we saw cats that had recently killed prey. The lions and cheetahs gorge themselves after a kill, and then sometimes save some for some of the other animals to follow up, like the jackal and the hyenas. We looked at these kills and the engorged Cats from as close as 20 yards or so, and the safety of our beautiful Toyota Land Rover truck. We never felt threatened, but that’s because we followed the orders of our guide, and stayed in the truck! With all of the highlights, the one that my mind comes back to though was seeing a huge male lion, late at night, getting up from his perch, stretching out and then doing a 20 second full throated roar in the direction of a herd of elephants and his two female lions. I have to say, I was a little bit afraid when that was going on.

I’ve written a lot here, and I don’t expect you to print it. But maybe you’ll want to use one or two of the pictures. South Africa is a long way from the United States, but I can’t believe anybody who came to Cape Town and the south coast of this beautiful country could not be impressed! Right now the wife and I are trying to figure out when we can come again.

‘Back in the day, I bought a chunk of the Berlin Wall for my dad’

— Chris B. in Florida saw the Berlin Wall in Friday Screencaps:

Circa ’90, I wanted to find a Christmas gift for my notoriously difficult-to-buy-for dad. He served in Germany during the 1950’s, so when I saw a (purported) chunk of the Berlin Wall for sale at the old Woodward & Lothrop department store in D.C., I grabbed it for probably $10. He was, let’s say, less impressed than I had hoped. Still a cool moment in history for those of us who grew up assuming the wall would always be there.

