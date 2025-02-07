Costco Is The Epicenter Of Egg Hoarding Drama

America, we've finally reached the stage where it appears our fellow citizens are hoarding eggs and/or selling them on the black market.

Based on videos that are popping up on TikTok, Costco stores across the country appear to be at the center of this hoarding just like when toilet paper was all the rage during the COVID era. How crazy is it out there right now? Organic, cage-free eggs that suburbanite women buy to impress their fellow suburbanite friends are now CHEAPER than regular eggs that the poors used to buy for 99-cents a dozen.

That explains the videos that were posted this week on TikTok showing shoppers losing their minds over boxes of "Cage Free" eggs. In one video, a man is seen carrying three boxes that he stacked up in his arms.

And then there's this incident that shows emotions egg-sploding at a Costco store after a customer loaded up.

Was this load for a food truck? Maybe. Did someone make a comment about hoarding? Maybe.

What's clear is that people are emotional right now over eggs. Waffle House is slapping surcharges on each egg it sells. And prices for a dozen organic eggs are expected to skyrocket to over $10 a dozen in the "coming weeks."

There's even egg rationing going on in parts of the U.S.

Shoppers in Massachusetts are facing two-carton limits at some stores.

Egg hoarding is here and Costco seems to be the epicenter

Not all these people are running food trucks.