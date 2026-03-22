Paige Spiranac's Heartbreaking News About Her ‘Great Cans’ Immediately Restores Faith In Humanity

Paige Spiranac’s biggest supporter is gone, but his legacy lives on.

A little over a week ago, Paige Spiranac praised her biggest fan. He was there for her for years, and then he was gone after she thanked him.

Is that all he was in it for? Did he put in the work in hopes of one day having the world's No. 1 golf influencer recognize him before disappearing?

"There is this guy who comments ‘great cans’ on everything I post," Paige wrote. "In a world full of hate and despair I know he will always be there for me to lift my spirits."

She added, "He's never missed a post for years."

A few days later, after a very heartwarming story of connecting with a fan, came a heartbreaking update. Paige shared that her biggest fan "hasn't sent me a ‘great cans’ message since I posted this which is devastating."

That is absolutely devastating news. I'd like to think that he had accomplished what he set out to with his campaign of "great cans." But I don’t know that for sure.

He's in all likelihood the only person who can answer that. And where does that leave Paige? These messages lifted her spirits. That's where this takes a turn and restores faith in humanity.

Is This Mission Accomplished Or The Greatest Disappearing Act Ever By The 'Great Cans' Guy?

Paige's update on her biggest fan brought with it some positivity. The hole left by the disappearing act from the "great cans" guy has been filled by her fans. They rallied behind her and picked up the slack.

Grab some tissue for this next part, there are guaranteed to be a few misty eyes. She wrote after sharing the bad news, "Good news is I'm now getting flooded by ‘great cans’ messages by the rest of you."

What a moment for Paige, for her fans, for influencers everywhere and for humanity. This guy's legacy, whether he wanted it to or not, lives on.

Paige admitted after the bad news/good news sharing session, "He’s gone but not forgotten."

What a roller coaster ride of emotions. I have to admit that I'm glad there's a happy ending for Paige and for humanity after all that.

I hope we never lose sight of that.