Paige Spiranac Praises Her Biggest Fan Who Compliments Her With Just Two Words, Beaches Are Boring & MEAT!

Paige Spiranac is at The Players Championship where she's pumping out content for her fans, including one that is about as loyal as they come.

Did Bill try to off Hillary? Let's analyze the footage via Screencaps on YouTube

Disclaimer: That lead image WAS NOT created with AI.

Am I the only one who has trouble just sitting on the beach?

I'm currently putting together our Spring Break trip and there's a constant thought in my head about relaxation. How do you guys spend your time at the beach?

Do you actually read books while at the beach?

Listen to music and just look around?

Walking the beach is nice, but how many times can you do that before you've had enough walking on the beach?

Throw Frisbees, footballs, etc.?

I can't be the only one on here who gets completely bored sitting at the beach. Do I have a mental issue? Are there any psychologists who can weigh in here on what I'm feeling?

I asked Mrs. Screencaps and she agrees with me. However, she noted that looking for shells while at the beach is nice. So now I just need to find a beach with some shelling possibilities.

This is Tim Walz's legacy in Minnesota

Honestly, I had no idea there was a Hooters inside Mall of America. I spent 3-4 days inside the mall back in whatever year the Super Bowl was there and never stepped foot inside that Hooters or even heard it was there. Turns out, it was one of Mall of America's original tenants. Now I'm kicking myself for missing out on what was a slice of Americana.

It gets even worse for our beloved Hooters as South Tampa is losing its Hooters, which will close March 22. If there's a silver lining, it's that those of you in South Tampa can stop by this location for opening weekend of March Madness to slam down a few final tall boys.

When you're losing Florida Hooters and the Mall of America Hooters, that's more than a sign of the times. That's the sign that breastaurants truly are on their last legs. Guys, try to get to a breastaurant this month. There might not be many more with our beloved institutions.

Americans sing the praises of gas station food

It turns out Americans are eating gas station food in record numbers based on the emails that have flooded in. It's crystal clear that gas stations have figured out the food game.

— Rory tells me:

Everyone outside of major cities in the South knows where the best biscuits are. South of Atlanta in the Newnan area, the local spots are any of the Frazier's gas stations. If I'm going anywhere east it's Huckaby's.

Just a little further south you can go into William's gas station and it's not uncommon to see a couple from Atlanta who drove all the way down because they heard about William's sausage. It's a spicy ground breakfast sausage the old guy who makes it scoops out with a gloved hand into one of those red & white checkered trays by how many pounds you want, weighs, and wraps in white butcher paper.

— Rob from NC tells me about what he likes at gas stations:

At one point you were on the topic of ordering food at a counter and then being asked for a tip. Just another reason that QT, Sheetz, Wawa, etc will continue to see food sales increase.

Unlike many local restaurants, I’ve never been asked to tip after I place my order at a convenience store. Unless the food quality drops, I will continue to increase the number of times per month that I eat with them.

My favorite is the QT grilled cheese. Many combinations and always good at a fair price. And never asking me for a 15-20% tip.

— Matt from Phenix City, AL was all over this topic:

Joe, I feel obligated to chime in on the gas station food conversation as a big time proponent of breakfast sandwiches from gas stations. They are always cheaper than anything you’ll grab from a drive thru.

One particular gas station in Fort Mitchell, AL called "Big Cat" had a crew of older women baking fresh biscuits and eggs every morning to have them ready for everyone’s commute. From basic sausage biscuits to grits bowls with scrambled eggs, cheese and bacon (or sausage) those sweet old ladies put in work!

When our kids were younger we made it a Saturday tradition to head up there and grab their breakfast sandwiches to start our weekend off right. Bonus points for them being the sweetest little southern old ladies ever and being so kind to my son. Only drawback was you had to get there early, otherwise they’d be out by 9!

Thanks for everything you do and keep the Screencaps movement alive!

— Jesse is equally pumped out the state of gas station food:

Hey Joe, living in the northeast and burbs of Philly, we have Wawa gas stations every 5 miles lol can’t go wrong with a breakfast sandwich in the morning and their coffee. Their lunch/dinner options have expanded but the quality seems to have gone down recently.

A few Royal Farms have been opening up and they have great fried chicken. I live in an area where the first ever Sheetz was built farther east than like Allentown, Pa. It had a grand opening and I still have to check it out. Sheetz is pretty good. I attended college in Williamsport Pa so they were everywhere.

They are far superior with their fried foods, unlike Wawa where they bake everything. Sheetz was also the only gas station I ever used an ATM where you could withdraw in amounts of $1. That was clutch as a college student when you had $12 to your name and could withdraw $3 for the dollar menu at McDonald’s.

— Dave says:

My wife was one who always said to avoid gas station food, but recently has converted. At the gas station in our town (Okolona, MS) and down the road in West Point, we have found two gas stations that make the best catfish bites. Nice and crispy and not overly oiled. They also do chicken tenders and regular pieces quite well.

Pair with a tall beer from the cooler, and it's high eatin'.

— Will in Mississippi knows this topic because these are the places that feed him when he's working:

The discussion on gas stations/convenience stores really hits home for me since I do site checks on various construction projects every day. In many of the more rural areas of Mississippi these are the only places to get lunch. Many of them serve fried chicken. Quite a few also serve BBQ.

The really elite ones serve plate lunches. BBQ and plate lunches are usually in independently owned stores. The food is pretty good more often than not, sometimes unbelievably good. There is one store near my house that I stop in for a breakfast sandwich every couple of weeks, thick cut smoked bologna with a fried egg and cheese. About $4 and much better than something at the Golden Arches. Most stores sell sausage and chicken biscuits for breakfast.

Stafford Shurden is from the Delta region of Mississippi who has a YouTube channel where he does "Gas Station Tailgate Reviews" of gas station food. The review videos are almost always less than 5 minutes long. He doesn't do them on any regular basis since he farms and has a restaurant where he makes his living. Here is his YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@staffordshurden5218

Thanks for founding the 'Caps nation!

On travel sports and straight white males having real male friendships

— David S. emails:

Been meaning to chime in on a couple recent topics but for various reasons just now getting around to it. It’s a rare day off from work and the cool front currently passing through is drizzling just enough to keep me on the couch watching Fox News and reading Screencaps instead of spraying the winter weeds that are taking over the yard rapidly. I decided to keep my 2 year old daughter at home with me today instead of taking her daycare after dropping off her older sister at school just so I’d have something to keep me on my toes.

Added bonus: She’s a modern day Shirley Temple so when we go to dinner in a couple hours every woman in the joint will come to the table to tell me how adorable she is.

(True southerners know that dinner means lunch)

Anyways-

1. Travel softball was one of the earliest contributing factors for the divorce I’m currently going through. Personal details withstanding, I despise everything the entire culture inspires. Entitled little shits with $500 bats and bored adulterous parents who are burning through their life savings on a 7 year old with the false hope that they’ll see a return on that investment one day. Nope. I’m out.



B. I guess I’m just lucky but I can honestly say that I have 9 true best friends and we’ve been so since very young. We all would take a bullet for any of the others or take in their kids if God forbid tragedy were to strike. Even though we’re scattered around the South now we still talk/text daily and get together as often as possible.

I think the biggest contributing factor to our closeness is the fact that the majority of our childhood bonding was done while hunting and fishing. Yes, we all played sports and did other little boy things but the majority of our time was spent in the woods or on the water.

Now, as for where I currently live I can say that I only have work friends and my social life is non-existent outside of the office. But I’m cool with that because hopefully my time in this shithole is nearing an end.

Turkey season will be here soon so all will be right in the world again!

Keep up the good work Joe! Appreciate you and all the contributors.

Mac McClung: Good guy

— Tony B. from near O'Hare emails:

Wanted to spread some positivity this morning and share a great experience at the Windy City Bulls Game last night. We took a group of local basketball players, ranging from 4th to 8th grade, 20-25 total to the game.

Kids had an awesome time but what made the night memorable was Mac McClung and a few of his teammates coming out of the locker room, inviting kids on the court and taking pictures and signing autographs for them. The kids faces and expressions would've made you think they just met Michael Jordan. They stayed for over an hour and signed for all kids in the arena not just our team.



Shout out to Mac and a his teammates for remembering what's it like to be a kid in that moment!!

From The Players: Where the volunteers eat

— Scott from FL says:

Good morning from The Players. Thisnis This is the view from 18 green. Also attached is the tent where the volunteers check in and can get a bite to eat. It’s called Darlene’s Diner and the food is really good and the price is even better. Tell AME I’m a spotter on 18 green and to stop by and say hi. I know he’s working 17 hospitality, so he’s next door.

The Friday patio life in Pitigliano, Italy

— Mike T. took this beautiful photo:

#####################

That's all I have time for this morning. The text group is fired up. I asked them if they ever get bored just sitting at the beach. You know those guys. They just want to drink and let the sun roast them.

I haven't heard from Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green. He loves water, but I have a sense that sitting for more than two days at the beach is enough to make him antsy. I'm curious how he'll respond.

Anyway, let's have a great weekend. It's Friday the 13th. There are 60 mph winds out my window and there's college basketball to watch.

Let's get rolling.

