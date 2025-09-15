Paige Spiranac Teases Her New Calendar, Danica & Riley Gaines Send A Message And Sydney Sweeney's Red Dress

Also, what's the deal with the new RedZone bars?

Welcome to the halfway point of September. Hard to believe, right? Feels like we just launched college football season, and now we're already 15 days into September and barreling towards the greatest month of the year.

We're not there yet, though. And we're not going to rush it. We want the fall to go as slowly as possible. Savor every day. Every college football Saturday. Every NFL Sunday.

My Dolphins are an embarrassment this year, but I've even found a way to make that enjoyable. Do you know how liberating it is to watch a game and not care if you win? It opens up so many doors. That's how I was yesterday watching the terrible Patriots beat the even-more-terrible Dolphins. Not a care in the world. What a day.

Anyway, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Paige Spiranac fires up the crowd with some sneak peek calendar content.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Sydney Sweeney making all the insufferable Hollywood Libs stare at her boobs, Danica Patrick and Riley Gaines teaming up for a great idea, and Ken Rosenthal trucking the absolute shit out of a cameraman.

How's THAT for a Monday menu?

Grab you whatever drink you need to get you through a Monday, pour it out for Bengals fans, quickly refill it, and THEN settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

What's the deal with this RedZone border?

Let's spin the wheel today and start with … RedZone! What's going on here?

So, I watched the Dolphins-Pats game on the big TV yesterday, and didn't even get to RedZone until the 4 p.m. slate. I spent 45 minutes thinking my TV was screwed up. True story. I literally thought something was wrong with my picture, because I refused to accept that RedZone would add these silly little borders around the game itself:

Yeah, what are we doing here? I don't get it. What's the point? I let the commercial thing slide. Whatever. It was bound to happen. But this? This I don't get.

Why make the screen … smaller? It can't be for advertising purposes, because … those aren't ads! They're just borders. Pointless borders around the screen. RedZone is effectively making your TV screens smaller for no reason at all.

Anyone else confused? What's happening to America?

What a weekend of #content!

Nice work, RedZone! I still haven't seen an explanation. Not sure there is one beyond the ‘ol, ’let's change things just to change them' excuse. People need to justify their existence, you know.

Also, and here's my most pressing question: what's going on with Ryan Cox's living room? Christmas tree already up in September? Diabolical stuff. Lowe's would be proud!

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big weekend. Get it, Jerry!

Paige, Danica, Riley & Sydney

Good work, everyone. It was a relatively quiet weekend, which we needed. Couple thoughts …

1. I'm fascinated by the Colts owner. Fascinated. Has Carlie Irsay-Gordon always done this, Colts fans? Is this new? She's the oldest daughter of Jim, for those who don't know. Her Colts are off to a 2-0 start and haven't punted the football this season. Insane.

2. Did Arch Manning just fool us all? He completed 11 passes for 114 yards against UTEP on Saturday. DJ Lagway, meanwhile, threw five picks against LSU, and the last two were some of the worst passes I've ever seen. Can't wait for Oct. 4!

3. Speaking of Florida … did anyone else have the same thought I did while watching UF-LSU Saturday night with USC-Purdue going on at the same time over on CBS? We're three weeks into the college football season, and I still haven't watched CBS once. Haven't even heard the theme music. That song used to be religious down here. Now it's an afterthought. What a fumble.

4. For those who like free money, the Bills opened up as -12.5 point favorites for Thursday night's game. Hammer – and I mean HAMMER – that. It's only going to go up. Did you watch that Mike McDaniel clip? As someone who has witnessed many Dolphins mid-season firings, this one smells like a blowout loss coupled with a McDaniel firing with the semi bye week coming up.

5. Ken Rosenthal? What was THAT? Holy cow.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? Before we end the day on a light note, let's quickly check in with Riley Gaines and Danica Patrick.

I don't want to do a ton of Charlie Kirk stuff this week. At least I'm going to try not to. We went heavy on it late last week, and all through the weekend. I feel like we all need a break.

That being said, I'm all in on this plan from Riley & Danica. Blast it. Put it on a loop, and blast it. Lock the door, and throw away the key.

Next? Nobody watches these insufferable award shows anymore because it's just three hours of gaslighting and pandering, but the Emmys were last night and Sydney Sweeney showed up in a red dress that most likely infuriated the 400 Libs in attendance.

Let's take a look!

What a heater. There is nobody better in the game right now. Nobody. Not even Paige Spiranac, although her new calendar launch is just weeks away, and that's always a crowd-pleaser.

OutKick will, as always, cover it like the OJ trial. Until then, our girl offered up a sneak-peak at what to expect.

Take us into the week, Paige. Let's have a better one.

See you Wednesday.

