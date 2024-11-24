Paige Spiranac Stands Up For Sabrina Carpenter While Supporting Women Who Embrace Their Sexuality

Paige Spiranac doesn't want any restrictions placed on the content she produces or the content anyone else produces for that matter. She wants influencers and entertainers to feel free to let it rip.

She's embraced that philosophy, even though it's been difficult at times, and has risen to the top with her never back-down approach. If she wants to pump out slow-motion swing videos, she's going to.

If she wants to get into the latest taking a walk influencer trend, she's going to do that too. The trolls and the haters can hate all they want.

Paigeviews is going to continue to make the content that she wants. Her latest golf advice video is the perfect example of that.

Paige incorporated taking the viewers on a short walk before laying a towel down and sharing a simple drill any golfer can do indoors during the cold months. She promises it will help you hit the ball longer.

It's simple, it's effective, it's the world's No. 1 golf influencer at her best. So when she came across a post on Twitter that seemed to be putting a limitation on how Sabrina Carpenter decides to present herself, she responded.

The post reads, "Sabrina Carpenter is genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience. Like how is she performing in lingerie and I still feel like it’s not for men at all? I can’t comprehend it, but I love it."

Paige Spiranac is standing up for women who want to embrace their sexuality

No, no, no, no. This is not what Paige Spiranac has been all about since bursting onto the scene. She doesn't want to see this. She wants to see women support women, no matter who their content appears to be created for.

Paige responded, "I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze. Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered."

Once again, Paige nailed it. Don't throw out content restrictions on her watch. There's no need to group what anyone has produced into separate buckets, then treat those buckets differently.

Paige is tired of seeing that. She hasn’t been in the game for this long, growing the following she has, to see the haters win. She's not about to sit back and watch without speaking out.

One day Paige Spiranac won't be the force she currently is, but that day isn’t today. She's still in the game, and she's still taking on the trolls.