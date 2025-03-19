Paige Spiranac Shares 'Happy Gilmore 2' Trailer & Thoughts About Being In The Movie

Paige Spiranac is in Happy Gilmore 2, because of course she is. When the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer offers up her services, you figure out a way to make it work.

Last March, Paige did just that when she was jokingly named as a member of the cast of the Happy Gilmore sequel. She responded that she "was born ready" to appear in the movie.

Fast-forward to Tuesday and the arrival of the star-studded Happy Gilmore 2 trailer and there's Paigeviews in a scene with Adam Sandler. Where else would she be?

Sandler knows talent when he sees it. He couldn’t do a sequel to his 1996 cult classic and not have golf's biggest influencer in it. It wouldn’t have the same feel.

Paige, who appears at the end of the trailer, wrote this about being in the Netflix movie: "The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer!"

Paige Spiranac is one of several celebrities making an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2

It might feel insane to Paige, but it would have been even more insane if there was a Happy Gilmore sequel in 2025 that didn’t include her. She's the face of the sport for many.

She's also on a long list of celebrities and athletes who are set to make an appearance in the movie. Names like John Daly, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Eminem, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, just to name a few.

While there are plenty of cameos to go around, Sandler isn’t the only original cast member returning for part two; Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller are all back. As are Allen Covert and Dennis Dugan.

Happy Gilmore 2, with Paige Spiranac and company, will be released on Netflix on July 25. Buckle up, we could all be in for a big summer from golf's top influencer.