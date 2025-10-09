Paige Spiranac Leaves Internet Golfers Speechless With Her Body Control, Hog Fans Sing For Gruden & Thick Meat

Things on my mind this morning after the first frost of the year

I'm pretty sure I've determined it's chili with beans season around here when the temps sit in the low 60s. We're officially there. The lows are in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid-60s. It's officially officially fall.

Did you watch the Blue Jays base hit the Yankees to death last night? That was so beautiful to watch, and I'm not even a Yankees hater. I'm a fan of base hits during an era where .205 hitters swing for the fences instead of hitting line drives. Balls in play applies pressure to the defense and then you get moments like Jazz Chisholm booting what looked like a double-play ball to get out of the 7th with the Jays leading 2-1. Toronto goes on to score two runs and bury the Yankees. The Blue Jays ended up with 12 hits. Guess which team had the most base hits in MLB this season? Yep, the Blue Jays: 1,461.

Racer X responded to my Alyssa Milano post from earlier in the week: Five bucks to read about her pulling out her fakes? I'd maybe pay $5 to see the fakes when they were in. Nah make it only $2. She's not that great.

Yesterday, I interviewed John Tesh for an upcoming post on the return of his cult classic tune, "Roundball Rock," which is returning to NBC for its NBA coverage. I know, I know, I know…you don't give a shit about the NBA and I get it, but there are some moments in the chat that I think you guys will appreciate. Tesh couldn't have been better to talk with. It was like I'd known Tesh for years.

Am I crazy for thinking we can get a National Screencaps Day? Here are National Days for October 9: National Moldy Cheese DayNational Pro-Life Cupcake Day

Screencaps readers are rallying around Joe Flacco

— Rob M. emails:

I’ve always been a Flacco fan. Big arm, tough and a real want to win. I think it’s a great deal for the Bengals, why not give it a try? We here in Tampa Bay love us some Baker Mayfield ( remember that guy Browns and Panthers? ), that guy is just a stud. Maybe, just maybe, the Bengals find lightning in a bottle here.

I’m rooting for the guy, we all love a comeback story, time to go legend Joe…..

Kinsey:

Those of us in our 40s should also be rallying around fellow 40-plus QBs who are holding on by a thread. Guys, once we lose the QBs like Rodgers and Flacco, it means we're officially OLD NFL fans.

Am I taking up running because Screencaps Jr. is running?

— Gerard asks:

Has Jr inspired you to take up running? (Maybe that 24hr Kentucky run cured you of any ideas of running…) Instead of purchasing that stand up workstation, maybe buy a good pair of running shoes and make a goal to run a 5K next spring.

Start out walking everyday for a few weeks and then gradually run a little every other day. It may take several months to run a mile without stopping but that is OK. Take your time and you will feel phenomenal. It doesn’t matter how fast you run just that you run.

I started "running" at age 40. The first time I ran I couldn’t run 200 yards without stopping. It took me several months to train for my first 5k. Ran a half marathon at age 44. Felt great.

Now that I am over 50 I don’t run nearly as much as I did in my 40’s but it still feels good. You can do it. The hardest part about running is lacing up your running shoes.

Kinsey:

I'm not interested in running, but I just put in 18,000 steps at the Ryder Cup. I'm not scared to put in the steps.

I just got back from northern Michigan where we put in 54 holes in 24 hours playing on pretty serious elevation changes that required hoofing it.



My thing is consistency. This desk job is too sedentary. I need to get into a routine.

— Brandon in NW Houston responds to Screencaps Jr. picking up cross country as his sport:

You summed it up perfectly. You can't hide in XC. There's no Right Field, batting 9th. Yes, there's some genetics involved, but it's mostly about doing the miles, the effort you put in, and the pain that you're willing to suffer. I never thought I'd be excited to watch people run in a field, as I have been watching my son and his team. On Wednesday, his high school team is running district.

It's his culmination of four years of walking out the door before 6 a.m. every day to practice during school and in the summer. His team has really come together this year, and they're likely to win district. We'll probably get smoked in regionals (6A schools in NW Houston), but that's ok. I couldn't be prouder of my son. You're right about the tears too!

Kinsey:

Brandon added that his son's team practices for hills by running in parking garages.

The cross country world never ceases to amaze me.

Screencaps readers are still pretty mad at MLB teams celebrating playoff series victories

— Jase emails:

What sports league do you think over celebrates accomplishments? I'd go with MLB, whose teams have locker-room champagne celebrations for winning wildcard playoff series.

Kinsey:

I get the anger over the Dodgers celebrating. I do.



Now, if it was the Reds winning a Wild Card series, they'd have a victory parade through Cincinnati and it would be justified.

And if I'm the Blue Jays, you're damn right I'm going nuts over beating the Yankees in front of their fans.

I'll tell you what, Great American® Vern in the Pacific Northwest is getting after it

— Vern shares:

Joe-Monday's get off my butt day turned out to be a warm up for a great day Tue! Up at 0330- departed 0430 for 2+ hour drive to Olympic Peninsula- met guide at 0645-fishing by 0800-had our limit of 2 Coho each by 0900-fished until 1500 for Chinook and caught 1 over 25#s!

Left river at 1530-arrived ocean 1700 and had a limit of 15 Razor Clams in 30 min. Spent the night at the ocean rather than do a 2 hour drive home-a long but great day.

At 87, why do I do-easy-figure my shelf life is a single-digit number-plan on doing all I can as long as I can! This thing called life is not a dress rehearsal-there is no do over! As Ichiro says: seize the moment-unfortunately, my Mariners didn't do that today!

Atchd is a picture of the day's bounty-No pics-it didn't happen!

Kinsey:

Vern is eating good, living good, sucking down fresh air, getting exercise, and he gets an ALDS Game 5 Friday night in his neck of the woods against MY Tigers.



But, his Mariners will have to deal with Skubal. Can they beat Skubal twice in the ALDS?

BUCKLE UP, VERN!

Are you paying too much for electricity in Texas? Are you shopping around?

— John in Huntsville, TX responds to Drew in Katy:

I do not disagree with Drew from Katy electricity and natural gas cost facts. Drew is paying too much for his electricity and not shopping around. There are companies in his area offering electricity for one-year contracts for about 14 cents per kilowatt hour.

Kinsey:

Is anyone else tired of all the shopping around we have to do for everything?

I'm to the point where I'm thinking of creating a Shopping Around chatGPT prompt where AI shops around for me. Shops for car insurance. Shops for pizza shop deals. Shops for electricity. Shops for Mrs. Screencaps' Christmas gifts.

I'm shopping around shopped out.

Have we entered the decline of craft breweries?

— Michael V. gives us his perspective:

Hey Joe, over the past 10 years I have been consuming mostly craft beers. Ive visited many breweries locally and around the country. From what Ive observed, it seems like the market for it is leveling out and is possibly declining. Several breweries near me have closed and they dont seem to be being replaced by new ones. Small batch bourbon appears to be growing faster than craft beer. However, there are still breweries in the Northeast that make great beer and have opened multiple new locations such as Treehouse (MA) and Other Half (NY).

The Ts have entered New Mexico

— Mike T. reports:

Roadrunner statue — Los Cruces, New Mexico

— Dan from AZ is sad he missed an opportunity to meet the infamous Ts:

What’s with Mike T and Cindy T making the trip all the way down here and not reaching out to link up with the VOTS (Valley of the Sun) SC Chapter? Gotta say I’m a little bummed!

— Mike T. responds:

Sorry Bro

Didn’t Know, would love to met up,

Hopefully next time

Can you beat this slap of chicken fried steak?

— Charles T. wants to know if you can beat this?

How about that cut a chicken fried steak with some mushrooms? Was in the big city of Hagerman Idaho that night!

######################

That's a packed edition of Screencaps. Less daylight equals more thinking and more emails. This is what happens when we all start hunkering down.

Let's put in a day of work, get home, get that weekend mow done and get dialed in for a weekend filled with pumpkin patches, football, chili with beans and fun.



Go have a great day.

