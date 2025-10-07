Alyssa Milano Now Panhandling on Substack — And Uses Her Breast Implants To Do It

Alyssa Milano is up to her panhandling ways again.

A year after she begged her fans to give money via GoFundMe so her son's travel ball team could go to Cooperstown for a baseball vacation — Remember when OutKick founder Clay Travis paid off the GoFundMe? — the Hollywood elitist lefty is now asking people to pay $5 to read about her recent decision to remove her breast implants.

On Instagram Story, Milano teased her paywalled Substack account with a photo of herself in bed, smiling, with two massive ice packs placed on her chest.

"The Hollywood Break Up No One Saw Coming: Me & My Breast Implants," Milano teased with the headline.

So, because I'm sometimes a Big J at OutKick and Milano is on my OutKick Culture Department® beat, I agreed to a subscription with a free trial period. Even though I've already written about Milano having her fake cans removed, it's my journalistic duty to dive in & see if she revealed any interesting nuggets.

"I was nineteen when I got my breast implants. NINETEEN," Milano writes. "Barely an adult, and already convinced that my body needed to be cut up, scarred and fixed. I had grown up on TV. They even wrote an episode called SAM’S FIRST BRA. My boobs were part of pop culture starting at 11 years old."

Then she goes on to claim that her fake cans were "a disservice to all women and feminism."

Ah, so how did women react to Milano yanking them out? She claims women attacked her.

"Many of the harshest comments came from other women—'Now do Botox,' ‘Now do lip filler,’ ‘What about your micro-bladed eyebrows,’ ‘You’re still fake.’ I understood where it came from. We’ve been conditioned to police each other, to keep one another in line with impossible standards we never set," the super LIB continued.

And that was about it.

It turns out Milano didn't tell us anything of $5 value that she didn't tell us in September. For those who signed up to read the post, but didn't instantly unsubscribe, they're about to get panhandled out of $5 per month until canceling.

That's just Business 101 from the best panhandler on the Internet. Suck them in with a story about your boobs, make it look like you're going to tell some fun, old boob stories and then do nothing of the such.

Alyssa Milano will never suck $5 out of my digital wallet. I already canceled.