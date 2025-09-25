Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had Her Breast Implants Removed, Livvy Dunne Leaves The Internet Stunned & Burgers!

Plus: I was all set to have a great dinner when I was hit by a Mack truck

Well, guys, that wasn't an ideal Wednesday night in New York or in Cincinnati

Ever had one of those nights when you're supposed to get a great dinner with your boss only to sit there with the amazing food being placed in front of you, yet your body feels like it was hit by a truck?

That was my night in NYC. I'm talking in bed, unable to move at 6:30 when I was supposed to be slicing through a filet and having a drink.

I couldn't eat. The food had to be bagged up. Never in my life has that happened — until last night.

Maybe I caught whatever that guy in front of my taxi on Tuesday night was suffering from, but I have to believe his was alcohol-induced.

Now comes the rebound. Sleep seems to have solved many of the issues. Hydration is going to be key because I'm hearing it's going to be 80 degrees, WARM and an absolute "slog" to get around Bethpage, if I even dare try to make it to the furthest holes on the course.

It's time to get my head right. Hydrated. Focused. There are American fans ready to let loose tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.

As for my Reds, boys, you have to start winning some games here

I woke up to the news that the Reds lost in 11. I'm not sure what was worse: Me feeling like I was hit by a truck or the Pirates winning in extra innings.

I'm starting to think being stuck in bed unable to move was better than staying up to watch that.

— Thomas V. in NC writes:

Ever been to McSorleys pub, used to go when I got to New York, my brother stopped by recently and it's still solid.

Kinsey:

Never been.

All I wanted to do last night after dinner was hit up a couple of Irish bars like old times. Just pop in for one, then go to the next place.

It wasn't meant to be.

Corporate building steamers

— Tom T. issues a challenge:

Congrats to making it all the way to the corporate headquarters. You have one mission this week – Road Win in the executive bathroom, hopefully a double flusher. My Godforsaken corporation built a new HQ about 5 years ago…. By Gods grace, I have not had to set foot in it. 35 months to go.

Kinsey:

That did not happen on Wednesday, but I did have to tell my boss I couldn't eat dinner and had to immediately go back to the hotel.

I enjoyed my time at Fox HQ on Wednesday. The place was hopping. The energy of the newsroom was high. I was able to see familiar faces, shake some hands and soak it all in.

Then came the dinner from hell.

What the hell is this, Midas?

— Caleb in PA says:

Why is MIDAS, of all places, so intent on skipping fall???

Kinsey:

Remember when muffler replacement was big business? Do kids even know what it's like to have a muffler rust out only to turn their cars into the No. 3 car on the way to school?

Who here has advice for handling acorns for a guy who escaped Chicago?

— Randy asks:

If you recall I relocated from Chiraq to somewhat rural NW Indiana at the beginning of the year. I went with a Toro My Ride BTW, great mower, God bless the suspension! I am not officially in the TNML yet as my yard has, from what I can tell, at least three different grasses that need to be mowed from weekly to every two weeks. I could use some help from something other than chatGPT (no, automation will not take over mowing or advice anytime soon)

I have no less than 15 mature oak trees in my yard and my lawn sweeper is as useful as tits on a bull. I have spent the last two days raking my front yard of acorns and am only 2/3 into the fight. I still have three times the size in the back sort out. Despite the Oktoberfest biers keeping me company (yes, I respected summer), I could use some advice from the old salty dogs that have this licked.

What is the best way to pick up acorns? What is the best way to dispose of them (my fire has been smoldering for 8 hrs)? Bonus question, should I get a .22LR to dispense of the groundhog problem I have?

Lastly, great content on 9/11, great content on Charlie Kirk and I am looking for the everyday man's perspective from Bethpage!

Cheers to the beers in NY.

‘View From My Office’

— Tim T. emails:

Playoff Baseball!!! Game 3 tomorrow for the Championship, and alas I am now unemployed until March 27th.

Patio season is still going strong

— Todd from an undisclosed part of Idaho says:

Joe - We are refusing to give up on the patio party. Even tho the boat is put away, cushions are starting to get stored and many of our summer items are getting ready for hibernation, we refuse to give up our time on the patio. At least not yet!

Patio season has transitioned to fire pit season! At least for a bit. The weather in N. Idaho has turned. Days are nice, but when the sun sets, it's time for a fire... How many of our fellow Screencaps readers love their fall fires? We love them here! As a fifty something GenX retiree, we started snowbirding last year and will leave our paradise in Idaho for one in Arizona in a few weeks. Patio season in AZ is just getting started!

Have fun at the Ryder Cup - it's a bucket list item for me and I cannot wait to hear about it.

Haven't had any X country updates lately? Is fall season over? How is Jr. doing?

Talk to you soon, from a soon to be undisclosed location in Arizona...

Has Cracker Barrel won you back? Will you take advantage of the $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes deal on Friday?

READ: Cracker Barrel Announces Another Pancake Deal To Win Back America

— Mike says:

Regarding whether Cracker Barrel's $5 pancake deal will lure me back, uh, no...

Craker Barrel was one of my go-to places, especially while traveling, before the remodeling and rebranding fiasco brought their core beliefs to my attention. Neither the remodeling nor the new logo would have stopped me in my tracks, but the rainbow rocking chairs and pride sponsorships revealed a management philosophy that was counter to the Cracker Barrel I grew up with. I don't think the core values of the management team have suddenly changed either.

I used to stop at Cracker Barrel because I enjoyed the atmosphere. I may still eat there out of necessity from time to time, but Cracker Barrel will no longer be my default because that atmosphere will never be the same for me.

################

And with that, I need to get rolling. I'm thinking a simple NYC bagel is how I start the day. Keep it simple. Hydrate. Ease into the day and then get out to Long Island and get ready for the Cup.

Go have a great day.

