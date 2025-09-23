Cracker Barrel Announces Another Pancake Deal To Win Back America

Is this enough bending of the knee by Cracker Barrel to win you back?

Cracker Barrel means business.

With its stock tanking (down 20% year to date) and a logo-change decision that turned into a massive PR fiasco due to the decision-making of its black-rimmed glasses management team, Cracker Barrel is pulling out all the stops to get you back.

Weeks after a Labor Day weekend BOGO deal, CEO Julie Masino & her team said what the hell, let's do another pancake deal for National Pancake Day.

Makes sense, right?

How does all-you-can-eat pancakes — FOR $5 — sound? This Friday, it's your time to go ground and POUND on a plate of flapjacks.

You guys wanted Cracker Barrel to stop with the nonsense and get back to the basics of pancakes, good old-fashioned vibes and a good value. Well, here you go.

This is a one-day only (for non-Cracker Barrel Rewards members) dine-in deal. If you're a rewards member, you can do the $5 deal on Thursday AND Friday.

"Initial order includes three buttermilk pancakes with syrup and butter, with individual refill quantities being two buttermilk pancakes with syrup and butter or as determined by location," Cracker Barrel announced on its website.

What if you're a competitive eater?

There's a rule for that, you fat ass.

"Subject to reasonable and customary consumption," Masino's marketing team added in the fine print.

Can Cracker Barrel wheel and deal its way to relevancy again?

From pancake deals, to uncanceling Uncle Herschel — the old man on the logo — Cracker Barrel's team has been working overtime to prove it's not some woke haven that has forgotten its roots.

Is it all a mirage? Time will tell, but management has rescinded every single one of its plans from August and even rebranded its ‘Pride’ page on the Cracker Barrel website.

"You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels," Cracker Barrel announced on September 9.

"If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be. With our recent announcement that our "Old Timer" logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you."

Is it all enough to win you back? Let us know.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com