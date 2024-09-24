Paige Spiranac Hurls Insults At Her Boobs To See If They're Sensitive During Q&A With Her Followers

Paige Spiranac has pumped the brakes on the content that isn’t behind a paywall lately. But that doesn’t mean she's turned her back on the other platforms entirely.

The top golf influencer in the game had herself a busy summer. She was on the course handing out valuable advice on golf, including about swinging your golf club with larger than average boobs.

It was some of the world's No. 1 golf influencer's finest work. On top of the tips with Paige, she was out serving up slow-mo videos, and even climbed into a NASCAR pace car at Daytona.

So she's decided to focus her energy lately on her behind the paywall content. After a summer content run like the one she had, a little break in the action is well deserved.

Paige hasn't gone completely silent. She popped up on her Instagram Story on Monday for a quick Q&A session with her followers. The Q&A invite came after she let them know that she will be bringing back her 31 Halloween costumes again this October.

Paige was asked a wide range of questions, from content collabs to whether her Halloween content would only be available behind the paywall, what it's like being a professional content creator and whether her boobs hinder or help the follow through on her swing.

Paige Spiranac delivers another strong example as to why she's the world's No. 1 golf influencer

Obviously, there are no issues with her follow-through. As she explained, the trouble she's faced with happens during her back swing. But as she's covered with her previous tips, she's found a way to work around them.

Now to the question, "Are big boobs less sensitive?" One of Paige's followers wanted to know, and this response is why she's the best to ever do it.

She could have been offended, then turned it into a lecture about these kinds of questions and blah, blah, blah. She didn’t do any of that. She instead tackled it with comedy.

"I've actually never tested it out to see if they are sensitive or not. So, let's do it together," Paige says before looking down at her boobs and hurling insults at them - some things she has undoubtedly been told by trolls.

She says, "You suck, talent-less, attention-seeking, and you're putting women back a hundred years." She then listens for a response before saying, "They're not crying. I don't think they're that sensitive."

There you have it, an absolute masterclass by Paige Spiranac in handling an odd - to say the least - fan question. It was on brand and it was funny. The fun-hating trolls have to be beside themselves after this one.

This is why there's nobody better.