Paige Spiranac Enjoyed Her NASCAR Pace Car Experience At Daytona

NASCAR has a new fan, and she just so happens to be one of the biggest influencers in the world. Inviting Paige Spiranac to take the honorary pace car ride at Daytona this weekend was a smart move.

She hopped in the pace car on Saturday at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and came away as a big NASCAR girl. Not just any big NASCAR girl, the biggest.

The world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer is all in on NASCAR and that's a good thing for any sport she gets in on. She had the experience of a lifetime leading the field around the track in the pace car.

Paige had such a good experience that she might just add the world's No. 1 ranked NASCAR influencer to her bio from here on out. She was emotional after the ride, and it's clear the sport made a fan out of her.

"Okay, post pace car I am like emotional because that was one of the coolest things I've ever done," she said. "To hear the cars come flying by me right now… Oh my god. Big NASCAR girl, the biggest."

Paige Spiranac and NASCAR are a perfect fit

Again, a smart move by NASCAR here. The sport is already big on its own, but having Paige get involved is only going to help. She's not showing up and going through the motions.

She showed up and was all in from the word go. She tossed on some cutoff shorts, tied up her top, and added a cowgirl hat to make sure she had the full experience at the track.

The content Paige created from before, during, and after her ride around the track says it all. This was a perfect match for fans of her content and NASCAR fans alike.

Strap in and hold on tight. Paigeviews and NASCAR could be at the very beginning of something huge here.