Paige Spiranac Enjoyed Her NASCAR Pace Car Experience At Daytona

Published|Updated

NASCAR has a new fan, and she just so happens to be one of the biggest influencers in the world. Inviting Paige Spiranac to take the honorary pace car ride at Daytona this weekend was a smart move.

She hopped in the pace car on Saturday at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and came away as a big NASCAR girl. Not just any big NASCAR girl, the biggest.

The world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer is all in on NASCAR and that's a good thing for any sport she gets in on. She had the experience of a lifetime leading the field around the track in the pace car.

golf influencer paige spiranac nascar

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: Honorary pace car rider, Paige Spiranac, social media personality poses for a photo on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Paige had such a good experience that she might just add the world's No. 1 ranked NASCAR influencer to her bio from here on out. She was emotional after the ride, and it's clear the sport made a fan out of her.

"Okay, post pace car I am like emotional because that was one of the coolest things I've ever done," she said. "To hear the cars come flying by me right now… Oh my god. Big NASCAR girl, the biggest."

Paige Spiranac and NASCAR are a perfect fit

Again, a smart move by NASCAR here. The sport is already big on its own, but having Paige get involved is only going to help. She's not showing up and going through the motions.

She showed up and was all in from the word go. She tossed on some cutoff shorts, tied up her top, and added a cowgirl hat to make sure she had the full experience at the track.

The content Paige created from before, during, and after her ride around the track says it all. This was a perfect match for fans of her content and NASCAR fans alike.

Strap in and hold on tight. Paigeviews and NASCAR could be at the very beginning of something huge here.

nascar daytona paige spiranac

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: Honorary pace car rider, Paige Spiranac, social media personality and Mamba Smith pose for a photo on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

pace car daytona paige spiranac

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: Honorary pace car rider, Paige Spiranac, social media personality poses for a photo on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

daytona pace car paige spiranac

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Paige Spiranac, social media personality, Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway and  Parker Valby, Olympic track and field athlete poses for photos at the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Tags
Written by

Sean is a cubicle life escapee and proud member of OutKick's Culture Department. He enjoys long walks on the beach, candlelit dinners, and puppies - only one of those things is true.