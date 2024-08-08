Paige Spiranac Wants You To Be More Than The Drunk On A Golf Scramble Team

Paige Spiranac has advice for you losers who show up to golf tournaments five minutes before your tee time like absolute savages.

In her latest YouTube instruction video, "How I Prep For Golf Tournaments," the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, walks viewers through her practice routine that she's currently going through for a late-August event.

Here you thought Paigeviews just gets out there and hacks away while wearing tight clothes. Guys, she has a documented +3.4 handicap. I don't know exactly what that means, but I know she's giving your loser ass strokes on the golf course.

Instead of showing up to golf outings thinking about how many beers you're going to crush, why not take some of Paige's advice and move up from the 4th spot on your golf scramble team and to the 2nd position? Why not aim higher than going first putting to give your team a read? Why not take enough pride in your game to be a HAMMER on the 18th with the tournament on the line?

Will you ever go from the team that is just there to suck down the beers you smuggled in to the team winning sleeves of golf balls?

It's time for some of you losers to start listening to Paige. Here are the cliffnotes from her tournament prep video:

Paige warms up with her 54-degree wedge Basic chip shots Focus on tempo, finding the center of the club face; keep working until you're centering up Then it's time to work on flighted wedges; tempo…tempo…tempo! Choke down, if you want more control She'll work through her wedges and into the irons; ball position, grip and alignment are the focus with this drill I had to fast-forward because this video a half-hour and I need to get this content out Paigeviews moved to the putting green; hit some 5-6 footers; missed a couple Then she holds a golf ball in her left eye and drops it to get lined up

Did you notice how Paige didn't mention hitting a driver? Guys, we have to stop thinking we're going to out-drive the A-player on our golf scramble team. We might send one a couple of times per round, but Paige is right, we need to start thinking about those wedges and that iron game.

Think about how many times your scramble team – from the white tees – has a 50-70 yard wedge shot in. Those of us who fill the 4th hole on scramble teams need to work on our drinking hard and hitting these shots to within two feet. That's inside the length of a putter.

BOOM, gimmes for the scramble team. You're a hero. You're getting drunk. Scramble teams want your services on a weekly basis. You become a hired gun.

Paigeviews is pretty much teaching you how to become that assassin.

Stop and listen to her.