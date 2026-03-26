Paige Spiranac Dumps Out A 'Great Cans' Meme Video For Her Biggest Fans, Cleveland Mall Guy & Piles Of MEAT!

Paige Spiranac is clearly leaning into the "great cans" content that's been all the rage for the last couple of weeks.

I'm going to run a test to see if Canoe Kirk reads this edition of Screencaps

I know he's leaving to go skiing in Banff at some point this weekend, so let's see if I can get him to react to what appears to be a full or ½ zip over a Q-zip, which is over a polo.

What are we calling this look, Canoe Kirk?

If he doesn't respond, I'll know he's been slipping and not reading my work.

How much of Opening Night did I catch? I caught the 5th inning or whenever it was when Awkward Rob Manfred was a guest in the booth for a Q&A where we learned that Rob's first Opening Day came in 1989.

Riveting stuff, Rob.

Did the Netflix crew ask him anything about a lockout? Nope. Nothing. Rob, 67, told some story about attending a Yankees Old Timer's game, there was some small talk and then Rob seemed to leave CC Sabathia hanging at the end without shaking his hand.

I missed the pregame show, but I hear that Netflix brought out dancers to hype up viewers by dancing on cabs as the players ran out for their introduction. From the videos I've watched, it looks like someone within Netflix/MLB is trying to NBA All-Star Game these productions.

Nothing says baseball tradition on Opening Night like dancing on top of cabs.

One more thing, the Giants were absolutely sloppy. Sloppy pitching. Sloppy fielding. And that was in the one inning I watched before passing out. Vitello looked like he'd been hit by a NYC cab as he stood with one foot up on the top step of the dugout.

CONTACT ME BUT REALIZE I'M ABOUT TO GO ON A VACATION; YES, I WILL COVER THE NEXT TWO EDITIONS OF SATURDAY SCREENCAPS, BUT THE REST WILL BE ALL SEANJO

By the way, thank you to those who emailed in to say they've had horrible experiences obtaining a PO Box from the USPS. I'm glad to not be alone in my struggles. Someone told me to get a UPS mailbox, which doesn't require me jumping through a bunch of red tape.



I love that suggestion.

— Michael J. says:

When I moved to my new place years ago, I don’t receive home mail delivery. I went to the post office to obtain a P.O. Box. I encountered the need for utility bills and a mortgage statement. I pulled them up on my phone. The postal clerk said that wasn’t good enough. I asked if I go home and print these out that would work. He said yes. I asked him if he knew how stupid that was, but he was unmoved requiring a 2nd trip to the post office.

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I'm starting to think these weather guys know I'm going on vacation and now they're just making up terms, or asked AI to create terms, to scare the s--t out of people going on vacation

Gorilla hail?

"The term was popularized by extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer. It’s used to describe hail that is ‘beastly’ in size, capable of smashing through windshields, denting roofs, and causing significant injury to anyone caught outside," Google Gemini told me this morning.

Didn't the TV old-timers call this softball hail?

I've lived in Ohio all but four years of my adult life and I've never seen softball hail. I'm starting to think Timmer might be a little bit too much of a hype man.

— Scott in Rockey Point, NY checks in:

Wanted to say good luck and have fun on your 17-hour drive to Florida starting tomorrow. We did the 20-hour drive from Long Island to Clearwater Beach, FL last year - and will NEVER do that again unless I'm driving an Escalade or some sort of comfort van with captain's chair.

Plenty of Advil is a must for all the body aches. Wanted a 12 hour/8 hour two-day drive but ended up 16 and 4. Hit Savannah, GA which proved to be an excellent stop - great town and spent two hours extra there.

Anyway, safe driving and stop to stretch frequently. And if you can find a Buc-Ee's, definitely stop and take it all in.

Kinsey:

Last night, I gassed up the Odyssey's 3.5-liter V6 engine with high-octane racing fuel that hopefully will propel us to outrun this gorilla hail that's pinpointed for west-central Ohio.

The kids have been reminded over and over that the van leaves at 5 p.m. SHARP because these storms are BREWING.

Based on the plan I created with my GPT assistant — goodbye, AAA TripTiks — we'll make a stop at the Macon, GA Buc'ees. For those who remember a couple of summers ago, I was not impressed by the Kentucky Buc'ees along I-75. It was just too packed.

I am a content guy, so I get the fascination, but I'm also a looking to make good time guy, so Buc'ees was a tourist trap for me.

— RJM writes:

Beach or wherever...always appreciate time away from the grind, and more importantly, time with family!

Think about it. Who loves u more than anyone? Family.

You take pride in your work ethic and always being there for the reader. Always be there for your wife! And boys! Husband and Dad the shit out of this week! 17 hour drive? Be the "typical dad"

Dads matter...

— RJM adds:

Guy time...forgot to mention. 16 buddies doing a local golf trip for Sweet 16 wknd. 36 on Thursday. Sweet 16 basketball at dark. Friday? Same. It doesn't interrupt child care and home Saturday morning! Great getaway that even moms can get on board for...

Once again, Screencaps' readers deliver news ahead of the national outlets

— Anonymous Masters Employee No. 1 reminds all of us:

BOOM!!!! SC was ahead of the curve a year ago on this intel.

The 2026 Masters Gnome Has Been Revealed - And It May Be The Last Ever | OutKick https://www.outkick.com/sports/masters-gnome-2026-umbrella-final-version

Masters final report in SC on April 17, 2025

Kinsey:

What you see above in the photo is what Anonymous Masters Employee No. 1 wrote last April and it caused Canoe Kirk and I to start looking at eBay to see how much our gnomes are worth. Turns out the 2024 gnome sells in the $400 range.



I'm NOT SELLING! If you look close enough in the Screencaps YouTube videos, you'll see how I use my Masters gnomes. They don't just sit in the box collecting dust. They're props, just as the original makers intended.

White males and their struggle to create friendships with other white males who aren't the husbands of their wives

— Voiceover Mike in California reflects:

Dang, I just realized that, except for a couple friends from my radio days, my close friends are the husbands of my wife's friends. They're great guys and we'd be friends if we had met without my wife making the connection, but geez. Also, I only really have a few "friends", I don't count my Facebook "friends" from high school. These include golf, dinner, and just hanging out with friends.

Safe travels Joe, enjoy the time with the family.

What's up with ACC basketball?

— Mark T. in Florida has a theory:

Let me take a shot at the explanation for the ACC basketball downfall; it's definitely not a one year situation. This has been happening certainly since COVID. The league has lost a hoops first commissioner (Swafford); Hall of Fame coaches (Roy, Boeheim and K) and has gotten virtually nothing from the league expansion (Cal / Stanford / SMU not hoops hotbeds, Pitt, Virginia Tech and BC have brought very little to the table). Notre Dame without Mike Brey hasn't done anything remotely competitive.

Schools that have typically fielded solid year in year out competitive teams have dropped off with revolving coaches, talent leaving early and missteps in recruiting. This has haunted teams such as Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State. NC State made the Final Four in '24 and that coach is no longer there.

While notable football powers such as Clemson and Miami have stepped up; the overall conference has dropped off significantly in level of play resulting in fewer teams in the NCAA tournament and fewer deeper runs once they get there. I don't see this changing anytime soon as the overall collegiate landscape has changed....

— Kevin R. tells us:

Hey Joe, saw your ACC request. While I'm not exactly an "expert" IMHO the ACC plays the opposite style of the Big Ten Regular Season Hoops. The B1G is known for (and justifiably so) overtly physical play and serious lack of foul calls to the point of ridiculousness at times. The ACC is the opposite - delicate "lady-like" play. Soft whistles and star treatment for certain players in various shades of blue. Both can be a detriment when it comes to NCAA Tourney play as a more traditional set of rules are normally enforced.

The ACC is a glorified version of WCC (think Gonzaga's League). One overrated, media darling brand name team at the top getting the benefit of the doubt all year and another team that needs to get credit to keep the league legit. It's tiresome. Come at me fellas about the lack of B1G Championship in the last 25 years. I don't care. The ACC is a joke. If we're working off Championships the Big East is the best in the last 30 years (kills me to say this).

— Lee D. gets in on this one:

1. Yes, it is a down year for the ACC because...

2. No, the ACC doesn't have the revenue. When you have two monster brand names in their respective sports, North Carolina in hoops and Florida State in football, which are resistant to dump bad coaches because of the buyout, that's all you need to know. If this were 10, hell, 5 years ago, Hubie Davis and Mike Norvell would have been long gone.

3. (See No. 2.)

Look, Wendy's is building a new store!

— Chris P. writes:

First off, keep up the outstanding work. I love being part of the Screencaps Community.

Given your prognostication about Wendy's going down (valid), I thought I'd share a photo of a NEW Wendy's opening in Huntington Beach, CA. The owner obviously isn't a Screencaps reader.

Love to know your thoughts on this Wendy's "expansion."

Kinsey:

Did this franchisee close up a store in the hood or some other rat-trap location to open up this store? If so, it's not expansion. Around here, there's been a push to close up the dumps opened in the mid-2000s only to open a new, fresh store that then brings in the same methheads to run the places.

It takes balls of steel to open a NEW Wendy's at this point. Look at the stock chart. If this doesn't scream danger ahead, I don't know what financial danger truly looks like.

— Steve E. tells me:

You sir, are indeed a prophet.

https://babylonbee.com/news/wendys-is-fine-nation-agrees

The state of hotel breakfast buffets: Will corporations pull the plug on the microwaved eggs?

— Jim M. is all over this one:

So, I've interviewed my "source" and she does get some outside people for breakfast once and awhile. Nothing to nefararious. People staying there sometimes invite guests and they all get breakfast, No big deal. Had a homeless guy they let get some food. But, the hotel is not in a city , kinda rural for RI. And yes if I pick her up from work I also grab a little bit of breakfast.

Now the worst part

-Contract workers

-People that live there

Contract workers, they are in town for a couple weeks to work ... and they bring their coolers to breakfast. When my "source" isn't looking they fill up their coolers w EVERYTHING!..they try to fill their coolers with 3 meals....danish, bagels, eggs, hash browns, dry cereal, sausages, hard boiled eggs, fruit etc, etc, etc ... EVERYTHING!!! Most speak a different language. I'll leave it at that.

So,

She has to restock everything, which is a gigantic pain in the ass for when the "real" guests come down at about 7 and now she's pissed....but these are the people she likes and she likes to turn into a travel host...she loves this aspect , RI in summer is fun.

The 2nd worst are the people that live there. Same reason, they take all the food just in a different way. They come in and take plates back to their room. An hr later they're back, a couple more plates. An hr later, they're back etc, etc. Some that live there are there for legit reasons and have jobs etc. but some that live there are scumbag meth heads. Don't know where they get the money especially when the rates go up in the spring and summer. Anyway that's the scoop from the inside. I imagine it's different in a city.

Have a good vacay Joe!

A Pizza Hut Classic in southern Colorado

— Fellow Rocket Michael F. from Ponte Vedra Beach FL checks in:

Just back from a two week adventure in the southwest desert and during travels crossed with a couple original Pizza Hut freestanding facilities in southwest Colorado en route from Sedona to Colorado Springs. Included a picture of one we spotted in Monte Vista CO.

Also, a couple of shots from stops at Monument Valley. Now fully retired, my wife and I are enjoying experiencing the wonder and beauty this great nation has. Keep up the great work, I’ve got two weeks growth to mow later…

Spring is sprung & you can feel the energy building as many of us knock off the rust from winter while knowing brighter days are ahead

— Eric in Bloomington puts this week into perspective. He wrote this on Tuesday:

Joe.... lovely spring day in the wacko world of "Retard Tim Walz Minnesota", but that doesnt stop us normals from trying to stay sane!!

Last Saturday.... 14 inches of snow. This Saturday, broke a record from 1938 as we hit 72 degrees! It was a great day to grill for the family. Turned an untrimmed beef tenderloin into a roast, injected it and dry rubbed the outside. Quick sear, simmer, and carve into medallions! (Attached) It was delicious!





###################

And that is it for this Thursday morning with the smell of gorilla hail in the air. I have Zooms and posts to write. I have loose ends to tie up before the 3.5L V6 pulls out of the driveway this evening.

Remember, SeanJo is with you tomorrow, I'm back Saturday so SeanJo doesn't have to work like 16 straight days and then he'll take you from Sunday all the way to next Friday.

Let's go out there, get work done, get home, enjoy Opening Day, enjoy college basketball and enjoy life.

Take care.

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