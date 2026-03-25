The 2026 Masters Gnome Has Been Revealed - And It May Be The Last Ever

The Masters is its own universe, and the ruler of that universe is a gnome.

If you know anything at all about the culture of the Masters, you're well aware of the gnome. Every year since 2016, excluding 2017 when Augusta National didn't sell a gnome, the club has released a new edition of the Masters gnome, and it is the item to buy.

The Masters recently revealed the 2026 version of the gnome, and it's the most unique yet.

Beyond the stylish Masters vest and the gnome holding a cup of coffee, he's also holding an umbrella, a functional umbrella at that.

The full-size gnomes retail for $49.50 while the smaller versions retail for around $30, and both sell out almost instantly during tournament week. Demand is so high that patrons are limited on how many they can purchase. While there is absolutely a lure and mystique around the tiny statue, there is also huge value on the secondary market that people in the business of making a quick buck have taken advantage of over the years.

Ryan Carey, founder and owner of Golden Age Auctions, recently told Golf Digest he predicts that an original Masters gnome from 2016 will sell for more than $10,000 when he auctions one off in April. Another interesting tidbit from the piece is the mention that there are "whispers" that 2026 could be the final year of the gnome at Augusta National.

There has always been an ‘underground’ market for Masters items and a huge set of consumers on eBay, but it's fair to say things have gotten out of hand when it comes to the gnomes. On top of that, the Masters is in the business of making money for the Masters, and that's it. There isn't one item of food or memorabilia that features any other logo or mention of another company.