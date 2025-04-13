Paige Spiranac All Smiles For The Final Round Of The Masters, Gia Duddy At Coachella & Trump vs Cheryl Hines

UFC 314 delivered

The UFC was in action last night in Miami and some of the highlights were the main event and co-main event as well as an unexpected Donald Trump vs Cheryl Hines handshake snub that sent the event to the pay-per-view main card.

I caught a few of the prelims after we went out to celebrate Mrs. SeanJo's birthday with dinner and her favorite pastime of dragging me around as she does some shopping.

As soon as I got home, even before I turned on the fights, I was hit with a request from my youngest to put together a Lego set. He has two, and I agreed to put together one of them while I watched a couple of the fights.

At the end of the prelims, Trump made one of his electric UFC entrances. As he was shaking hands and kissing babies, he completely ignored a handshake from Robert F. Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines.

Was it intentional? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, it was very funny and, if indeed it was intentional, Trump did what almost all who take on an opponent at a UFC event do. He showed some respect for his opponent after the face-to-face showdown.

That wasn’t all the fun that was had. Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett stepped into the octagon for a co-main event against Michael Chandler and finished his fellow lightweight in the third round with a barrage of punches.

It was Paddy The Baddy's 7th win in a row in the UFC and the biggest of his career.

Who will the entertaining fighter take on next? He's hoping it's someone in the top four or five, he told Joe Rogan in the octagon after the win. He wants an eventual shot at the world title.

Speaking of world titles, the main event at UFC 314 between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes was for the featherweight belt vacated by Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski, who was once the featherweight champion, won the fight via a unanimous decision and became just the second two-time featherweight champion in the process.

He was coming off of back-to-back knockout losses. He hadn’t fought since February 2024 and hadn’t had a win in the octagon since July 2023.

He now begins his second reign as a UFC featherweight champion.

Final round of The Masters

I know there are plenty of you planning to watch the final round of the Masters today. I won't be joining you. I'm not a golf guy. I don’t have anything against those who are.

I do know, mostly thanks to Mark Harris bringing me up to speed here, that Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are heading into Sunday's action with a decent shot at Green Jacket.

It sounds like it's McIlroy's to lose. Enjoy.

I'll probably do what I did on Saturday. Well, part of what I did on Saturday. I more than likely won't be catching an episode of Expedition Bigfoot before watching the Yankees get back in the win column.

I'll probably put the game on in the background while I work.

Guy married to ex-stripper

- Ken S writes:

Read your article about the guy married to an ex-stripper, and now "disgusted" with her past.

So he marries a stripper, then can’t handle it when she tries to put her past behind her.

He brings to mind the old Ron White comedy line: "You can’t fix stupid!"

SeanJo

Thanks, Ken, for reaching out. I think you nailed it. For those who missed it (here's the article in question). It's more or less how Ken explained it.

The boyfriend, a strip club regular, is now upset with his better half's past after she decided to give up stripping and content creating. He was fine with it when they met.

You can't fix stupid.

It's a beautiful morning

- Chris B. writes:

Hi, Sean — I don’t recall where I got this, but there’s never a bad time to bring it out.

SeanJo

I know the tournament is over, and a champion has been crowned, but Chris sent this in, and it will never get old thinking about Duke's choke job.

Smoker update

- Iowan Lars writes:

Sean,

Look forward to all the content on OutKick. I had to laugh reading the updates on the coach pitch highlights. Took me back to pitching to a team I coached. Can’t remember how many times I pitched and went into self defense mode for a few boys. Only got hit once on a come backer. Finally got a not so windy day in east central Iowa so I got the smoker out. Full day of 1/2 pound wagu burgers, chicken thighs, 3 pound cheese stuffed meatloaf, and a big tray of low and slow spicy queso. Keep up the great work!!

SeanJo

Hell of a job here on the smoker, Lars. Unfortunately, the games this week were rained out, so I don’t have any updates from the t-ball field. There's always next week.

South Carolina sunset

- Antone N sends:

Grill content

- Homebrew Bill writes:

I was busy on Friday and Saturday. Our neighbors loved my meats.

SeanJo

Nobody does it better than you, Homebrew Bill. Your meat, as it always does, looks great. I'm glad to hear you shared your meat with the neighbors.

Tournament & IGs

- John from SD sends:

Fresh off the grill and then broiled in the oven. Thanks for providing the Sunday (and now Monday) content tomorrow. Only two ribs left.

SeanJo

Fantastic. Keep the grilling content coming. There isn’t a community anywhere on the internet that does it better than this one.

