Fair Or Foul? Boyfriend Is Disgusted By His Girlfriend's Content Creator Stripper Past

Some pasts are easier to shake than others. The life of a content-creating stripper is proving to be one of the more difficult ones for a 20-year-old whose boyfriend now says he's disgusted by her past.

She used to work as a stripper and was on OnlyFans making content. In fact, she was doing both when she met her boyfriend. Not only that, but he was a regular at the club she worked at, and she was upfront with him about her side gig making content.

That was almost two years ago now. She's older and wiser and has left the life of a content-creating stripper behind. None of this bothered her boyfriend until recently, and he doesn’t exactly have a squeaky-clean past either.

"Today he told me he's turned off by me basically disgusted by my past," she wrote on Reddit. "He has bought sex before from multiple women and was a strip club regular... I just went quiet when he told me that."

She's been working hard to make up for her past. She's not the same person she was when she was 18. She got into the content game because she wanted people to think that she was beautiful.

The former stripper has moved on from her past but her boyfriend hasn’t

"Now I'm 20, I long quit OF and stripping, I try to find self worth in going to church, praying, reading, hobbies," she continued. "I love my bf so much....and today he just tore me down saying all that to me."

This guy must have followed a similar path, right? Sort of. To his credit, he's likely not a regular at the strip club anymore, nor is he paying for sex. She would have mentioned that if he was still partaking in either of those activities.

What he is doing is following half-naked women on Instagram. He's watching porn, and he rarely tells his girlfriend that she's beautiful.

Toss all that in a blender with sometimes not wanting to have sex with her and now telling her that she's disgusting because of her past, and you have all the ingredients for an upset girlfriend.

"I'm just...so hurt," she admitted. "I'm probably gonna just have a couple drinks today and try to get it off my mind."

Fair or foul? Should the boyfriend be upset with his girlfriend over her past or should he have known what he was getting himself into when he picked up his girlfriend at the strip club?

