Paige Spiranac has dealt with rumors and haters her entire career, both as a golfer and as a golf influencer. Whether it's the constant speculation and accusations about her boobs or the attacks over her attire, it seemingly never ends.

The boobs are real people and the game of golf is much better when she hits the course in whatever she wants to wear. Now you might be under the impression that the rumors and haters slowly started going after her.

That's not the case at all. It all began at her first professional event back in 2015. She had just started to get noticed by the internet and had just turned pro. When she arrived at the Dubai Ladies Masters, the claws were already out.

Paige addressed the rumors that started at her pro debut during an appearance on the Quiet Please! podcast. Co-host Mel Reid, a pro golfer on the Ladies European Tour, asked Paige about her first tournament.

"Yeah, that was like the worst moment of my life. I’ll never forget that," Paige said. "I ended up going viral and this was back when people weren’t going viral all the time and I didn’t know how to handle it and my whole life got flipped upside down."

"I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers," she added. "I got this invite to play an LET. I had just turned pro, I had never played golf outside the country. And everyone was like, ‘It’s low-key, don’t worry about it. No one is going to know if you play well or not.’"

Paige Spiranac arrived at her first professional event and already had haters starting sexual favors rumors

Paige explained that she showed up to the event, did hours of press that she wasn’t prepared for, then found that most of the other female golfers, except for "a couple of girls," wanted nothing to do with her.

"I would go on the range and girls would just scatter. No one wanted to hit next to me," she recalled. "There were constant comments like ‘I did sexual favors to get this invite,’ and I was listening to it, and they would say it within earshots of me."

She continued, "It was tough. Not knowing what I was doing, it was my first pro event. It was really difficult. I just wanted to be liked and I played so bad. It was horrendous."

Paige, now the world's No. 1 golf influencer as named by the OutKick Culture Department, missed the cut at the Dubai Ladies Masters that year after shooting rounds of 77 and 79.

Obviously, the rumors that she had been invited to the event in exchange for sexual favors were false. The folks running the tournament merely realized early on that Paige Spiranac had the ability to do big things for the game of golf.

Unfortunately, most of the other players at the tournament did not recognize this. They didn’t see what the Dubai Ladies Masters saw when they sent Paige the invite.