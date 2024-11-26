Is Paige Mackenzie The Next Paige Spiranac?

Paige Spiranac is still hands down the world's No. 1 golf influencer. She forever changed the game and built the world of Instagram golf influencing into what it is today through hard work, dedication, and top-notch content.

But the reality is that one day she'll pass the throne down to the next generation. There are plenty of rising stars on Instagram that could step in and who want to put pressure on Paige's No. 1 ranking. One such rising star to pop up on the OutKick Culture Department radar is Paige Mackenzie.

Mackenzie has a following of 530k on Instagram and another 8.1 million over on TikTok. Those kinds of numbers aren’t to be taken lightly and indicate that this is a golf influencer who could make a legitimate run at the top spot.

Paigeviews has 4 million followers on Instagram and just 1.6 million on TikTok, where she's battled against being shadowbanned. The fact that Mackenzie is so far ahead in terms of numbers on the video sharing platform warranted a deeper dive into what she's got going on in the golf influencing world.

Mackenzie, who just turned 22 and is coming off of corrective surgery for scoliosis, doesn't appear to be afraid of the top ranking. Her bio states, "Your favorite golf Paige." That's bold, but that's what it's going to take in order to reach the top.

Rising social media star Paige Mackenzie is in a good spot to go after the world's No. 1

A recent Q&A session with her followers revealed that prior to her corrective scoliosis surgery she had a 55 degree curvature that left her with a sore back after a day on the course.

Mackenzie also shared some background information about herself and how she started golfing. She grew up in Arkansas and loves country music.

It turns out she's been playing the game of golf for only 7 months now. She's largely self-taught, having taken one lesson early on.

Mackenzie watches other golfers on social media, which is what got her into golf in the first place, and picks up tips from that and implements them into her game.

We're looking at a natural talent who is only going to get better with time. Toss in the corrective surgery, and one would hope less pain on the course, and good luck slowing her down.

As was pointed out the other day with Paige Spiranac's 5-year Google Trends line, there's an opportunity to make some ground on her. Will Mackenzie be the one to do that?

Is the world's No. 1 going to pivot back to the game that made her famous? There's a lot to keep an eye on in the golf influencer world as we head into 2025. What Paige Mackenzie does and what the response is are high on the list.