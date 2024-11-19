Patrycia Kayy Wants A Piece Of Paige Spiranac's World Ranking, Cowboys Fans Are Down & Jason Kelce Looks Like

Celebrities You're Sick of Seeing

- Chad asks:

What celebrity/celebrities are you sick of seeing everywhere? For instance, short-term: The Kelce Brothers. Long-term: Snoop Dogg.

Kinsey:

Yes, the Kelces. I've been on record for a long time saying how sick I am of those two. I don't blame them for getting paid, and playing along with what marketing departments' wishes in order to make piles of money, but I also have no problem saying I'm sick of them.

I'll add modern bearded male country singers to the list of celebrities I'm sick of seeing. They all look the same, sound the same, and tend to seem soulless because Nashville yanked the soul out of their hearts.

That will probably get emails, but I don't care.

Again, I credit them for going out and getting paid, but they just don't inspire me to want more content from them.

I'm ready for rock stars to make a comeback. These country singers remind me of when glam rock of the late 1980s triggered the grunge era. Now it's just a matter of if the record labels will allow a new era to form.

They're making so much money off the country concerts that I have my doubts, but I can wish.

- Mike T. in Idaho must have some superpower where he can read my emails because here's what he sent this morning:

I don’t know if you’ve covered this before, but while watching football this weekend I thought to myself, which brother team disgusts me more:

Kelce Brothers

Manning Brothers

Watt Brothers

I’m so sick of all of them , but it has to be for me, The Manning Brothers, those two will Ho anything a time, and the Manning Monday night broadcast, terrible!

Kinsey:

JJ Watt used to be insufferable and took himself too seriously. Now he's pretty self-deprecating and willing to smash a Culver's milkshake when it's not some sponsored bit. He actually goes and eats the Culver's like a normal human when the company doesn't put a check in front of his face.

That's big.

In case you didn't realize this year's Army-Navy game was a bigger than normal game, it's also the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

I just happened to binge-watch a bunch of Band of Brothers YouTube videos last night without realizing Army released these new jerseys on Monday.

By the way, this Saturday is Army-Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium. If you care about this country, you'll sit down Saturday night and root for the good guys. We NEED Army in that college football playoff. We NEED Army undefeated and wearing these jerseys against Navy.

Millennial Dalton D. IS BACK from an adventure

- Dalton D. from around Crater Lake writes:

We are back from Elk camp. Shot a bull 1.25 miles down in a burned out canyon and my dad and son helped pack it out. Pretty cool to share that with my 66 year old dad and 11 year old son. 12 days of listening to them banter back and forth by the stove in a wall tent was pretty funny too. Left for camp the morning after the election and came back a few days ago so I missed all the lib tears but they fell on us as snow. Im sure it was magical. I got sent a dozen hilarious memes when we got back into service. Ive tried to read back and get caught up on the screencaps topics.



Heres a couple weigh ins:



Christmas trees have to be real if you are from Oregon. We are surrounded by them and a liberal cries every time you cut one down (especially on the national forest, not from the K-mart parking lot tree lot). They go up in the week or two after Thanksgiving or they die before Xmas.



PNW Husker looking for classic westerns:



Lonesome Dove is always worth rewatching. My kids and wife are so tired of me making them rewatch "Last of the Dogmen" that its funny just to bring up the title and watch them squirm. Awesome movie. The gunfight at the end of "Open Range" might be the best ever…



Bought my first house at the very end of the recession when it was still low prices….sold it and upgraded in 2018 when things had come up but pre-pandemic selling craze. We had good luck on timing but we still went into complete penny-pinching mode for a while going into it which was fun for me but not so much for mamma (I always cut open tooth paste to get the last bits out, at least a weeks worth).



Grew up with a neighbor who would come out on his porch and stare at us and yell if we set foot in his yard when the brothers and I were playing football as kids. HATED that guy. Dad and him would get in yelling matches from their respective yards. Dad was always shirtless, hairy guy, former all-state linebacker and the neighbor looked like the bald guy with glasses from Guess Who flip up game….Dad would've kicked his ass had they come off their lawns and met in the street. Put up a fence or have a scary ass dog if you can't stand the neighbor kids or just be nice and remember when you were a kid.

I am so happy Trump won. This Country is undefeated.



Elk tenderloins, wrapped in bacon and cooked on a woodstove.

‘Explain your Wendy’s going out of business prediction'

- Jeff is pressuring me on my ‘Chains That Will Be Out Of Business in 10 Years' prediction list:

I saw where you believed Wendy's won't be around in the next decade. You wrote that you think that because you hardly see anybody there anymore. Is this just one Wendy's in particular, or several of them?

Kinsey:

Here's what I've seen out of Wendy's in this part of the country:

I've seen mice overrun an east Toledo Wendy's which has since been bulldozed and replaced by a new Wendy's. Good luck to the people eating anything from that location. The Wendy's stores around here have to be staffed prison-release employees. It was to the point where it felt like getting food from a prison kitchen. Yes, McDonald's is the same way. Suburbia will just go over to Culver's or stick to Chick-fil-A. Lack of car traffic. Empty parking lots. They just built a brand new Wendy's down the road from us and it's not exactly piling in the customers off I-75. Wendy's is becoming irrelevant like Burger King. I'm not the only one who has noticed this. And Burger King has better marketing campaigns. Let that sink in for a minute. Even when Wendy's tried to get younger with the Krabby Patty meal, the marketing campaign lasted a weekend and died. The Wendy's Twitter account hasn't mentioned the Krabby Patty since October 18. Look at the Trends. Wendy's should've hammered Krabby Patty at least 2-3 more weeks than it did. Notice that blue line jump when it released the Krabby news. Here are the trends in fast-food this year. Wendy's buzz is down with KFC, which I'd say most of us consider a struggling chain.







Things that Screencaps readers collect

- Dan from AZ is into newspapers:

Responding to Tim from Texas City, I did the same exact thing the day after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series. Drove around to all the gas stations and grabbed whatever I could. This is only a portion of what I saved. Eventually I’ll get some of these framed and hung somewhere.



Also if you look close enough at the Sun Times in the second pic, you’ll notice a small blurb about the election that year. This was about a week before Trump beat Hillary. Fun times!

- Pete in Golden, CO shares:

Although I wouldn’t consider myself a collector of anything, Tim in Texas City, TX, prompted me to check out the storage area for newspapers that I’ve accumulated over the years. I’m not sure how I came to possess my mother’s collection from the early 1960’s but they document some dark times in American history and show that many things do not change even after the course of 60 years. A few headlines from inside a January 20, 1961 newspaper include:

· Dane County DA to Take no Action in Election Case

· Nixon Intends to Remain Head of GOP

· B-52 Bomber Blows Apart over Utah Desert

· Kennedy’s Health Called Excellent

· Newsman Cleared of Murdering his Handyman

· Eisenhower’s Budget Gives Clues to the Job Kennedy Faces

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

In many instances above, you could insert the modern-day equivalent and the story would be the same nearly 64 years after the fact. History has told us that "Kennedy’s Health Called Excellent" and "Biden’s Health Called Excellent" are not 100% true in either case. Nixon fought to remain head of the GOP just like the way Mitch McConnell fought to remain head of the Senate GOP and Nancy Pelosi fought to remain head of the House Dems.

While I was alive for the Kennedy presidency, I was not old enough to comprehend the importance of the events that shaped the early 1960’s. I did keep a few newspapers from a time when I was more politically aware but I haven’t kept a newspaper in many years.

One thing that has changed is the price of a newspaper…A single copy of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune in 1961 cost $0.10.

- Boomer in Boston has a great idea for the dads out there who still have a newspaper being published in their towns:

Love the SC community. Found it about a year ago and it's a daily read.

I saved the newspaper from the day my daughter's were born. I got a regional one and also a National one so they could see what was happening in the world on the day they were born.

Recently gave the papers to them (They're in their 30's now) and it was a lot of fun to look through them.

If I became filthy rich, I would own….

One of these!

It feels like a rotating TV wall is one of those items so far down the list that you need to be lighting $100 bills for the fun of it to get to this level.

That's it for this Tuesday. We're off and running on a cloudy November morning with the Great Lakes finally influencing the weather pattern.

Keep your head down, get all that work done before the holiday week. The last thing you want is to be scrambling next Tuesday with a five-day weekend staring you in the face.

Buckle down!

Take care. Enjoy your retirement. Etc.

