Hold My Beer! Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Now In The Cheese Game

Just in time for the summer holidays, Pabst Blue Ribbon is getting their cheese on.

Worried about slugging back a PBR in your cubicle while Nancy from accounting bitches about your slightly incorrect expense report? No problem, gnaw down on some PBR cheese and let the unaccounted-for $27.50 of last month’s expenses take care of itself.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pabst Blue Ribbon, in collaboration with Yancey’s Fancy (hell of a name, by the way), officially launched Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Flavored Cheese.

Props to the fine folks at PBR and Yancey’s for keeping it simple. Find a way to throw a football game in the mix or have a bikini-clad coed chowing down on a hunk of this cheese on a grocery store cutout and you’ll satisfy 90% of red-blooded American men.

Yancey’s Fancy has been making cheese since 1926 and Pabst has been brewing beer since 1844, so this was a match made in heaven. Or, more likely, some sort of barn in Middle America powered by candlelight.

But they both managed to nail their side of the equation. And, alas, beer cheese was born.

"The Yancey's brand is known for robust flavored cheese, so when the Pabst team approached us, we were thrilled to create a truly unique cheese," Yancey’s CEO, Eric Cosnoski said in a press release. "We spent 6 months meticulously refining the taste and mimicking the nuanced botanicals to capture the complex taste experience of drinking a PBR. If you are a PBR fanatic, this will be your new favorite cheese."

Sadly, there’s no actual alcohol in this fromage, but it is packed with PBR flavor. Which, we can probably all agree, should be something RFK Jr. institutes in most foods going forward. Keep the synthetic food dyes, gimmie the PBR flavor.

Everyone wins.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com