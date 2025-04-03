Pabst Brewing Launches 'Pabst Light Lager' So You Can Be Skinny Drunk This Summer

American-owned Pabst Brewing company might steal both your heart and your gut this summer. On Thursday, the fine folks who brought you PBR (thank you for your service) rolled out Pabst Light Lager, which should, theoretically, allow you to have a six-pack while having a six-pack.

At the very least, that's what I'll tell my wife as I polish off these brand-new suds and go hunting for more. Gone are the carbs and calories - Pabst Light Lager has just 96 calories, 3.5g of carbs, and 4.2% ABV. Who needs a costly gym membership when you can have that summer dad bod and a buzz?

*I'll settle for one or the other, preferably the latter.

Best of all, you'll be getting your skinny summer buzz on while holding a man's can, Pabst. Save the Sun Cruisers and White Claws for the nerds.

Pabst Light Lager Hits Store Shelves Thursday

Pabst Light's Director, Kim Oakley, said in a press release of the new beer: "We developed Pabst Light for people who want a great-tasting light beer without overthinking it—low calories, low carbs, and priced right, when value means so much to today’s shopper. It’s a simple choice in a world full of complicated ones. We’re just hoping to be your favorite."

For the record, this is not a paid endorsement. But I love me some PBR, and I'm told that belly-over-belt is no longer appealing. So I'll take less of the Big C's (carbs and calories) in order to be skinny drunk this summer…and fall, winter, spring.

Pabst Light is available in 12oz and 16oz can multipacks, as well as individual 25oz cans.

John Kimes, Pabst's Senior VP contributed to the brand's release, adding: "(Pabst) developed a new, special recipe for Pabst Light using only premium ingredients. El Dorado hops are rarely used in American Light beer, and they create a smooth, crisp, and refreshing taste."

I don't know what El Dorado hops are, but dammit, they sound fancy. I'm in!

Cheers to a skinny drunk summer!

