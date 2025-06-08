Ozempic Penis Is The Latest 'Side Effect' Users Of The Drug Report & It Could Have People Lining Up To Try It

This should be studied before we jump to any conclusions.

There's a new "side effect" male users of the medication Ozempic are claiming is affecting them. It's being called "Ozempic penis."

Unlike the other reported effects of the drug, such as "Ozempic face" and "Ozempic butt" due to rapid weight loss, this one could have people lining up to try it.

The NY Post reports that users of the drug are claiming on the internet that their penises have gotten bigger since they started using the drug.

You lose weight and gain a bigger penis? That sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?

Not according to these guys, if they can be trusted. To make things even more interesting, they claim the gain in size isn’t only attributed to the weight loss they've also experienced.

A self-reported "success story" wrote on Reddit, "I recently measured myself down there and noticed I gained about one inch. Now I think people will say it was because of the fat loss, however at the time I measured myself before 4 years ago was thinner."

I know what you're thinking, this isn’t scientific. I thought the same exact thing until he added this, "I also bone pressed during measurement before and also this time. Has anyone else noticed this change in themselves?"

Ozempic penis will have to be studied in order to get to the bottom of the reported increase in size

He "bone pressed" during measurement. This changes everything and he's not alone. Others are reporting similar results. Another wrote, "Yes, I gained 1.5 inches in length. No joke. Like you I obviously know how long I was before I got very fat. Then after about seven months on Tirzepatide in my case I gained 1.5 inches in length. Definitely not all from weight loss."

Forget the possible wrinkles and saggy skin. If Ozempic penis is real, then there could be another run on the drug unrelated to diabetes or weight loss.

"Yep I noticed that happen to me as well," a third in the conversation added. With another claiming, "Yeah, wife has definitely noticed a difference, was 278lbs down to under 200 lbs."

Naturally, there are skeptics, who may or may not be a little jealous of this breakthrough.

One such skeptic pointed out, "Ozempic does not enlarge your penis, but an erect penis may change size considerably depending on time of day, temperature, and factors other than sexual arousal."

The skeptic who has been doing way too much thinking about this added, "So it’s probably just simply that."

I don’t know if Ozempic penis is real or not. But in order to get to the bottom of it, we need some studies that don’t involve self-reporting and use the "bone pressed" method during measurement with consistency across the board.