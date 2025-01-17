President Biden Had A Very Hard Time Saying The Word 'Ozempic'

President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration comes on Monday, and for President Joe Biden it probably couldn't come a moment too soon, because the man can't help but stumble his way through speeches, even when he's taking a victory lap.

Biden is at the point in his presidency where he's basically just going around trying to convince everybody that his presidency wasn't as terrible as we all know it was.

One of the places on this whistle-stop tour to wrap up his political career was the United States Conference of Mayors (which I bet has some wild after-parties) which gave President Biden a Lifetime Public Service award.

After getting his award, it was time for the president to do what he does best (aside from falling): ramble semi-coherently into a microphone.

One of the things that Biden touted in his speech was that one of the 15 drugs that will be part of the next round of Medicare price negotiations will be Ozempic.

Perhaps you've heard of it. It's a drug originally intended to be used for diabetes but has often been used to help people lose weight.

Celebrities love it whether they'll admit it or not, and it's been one of the most talked about drugs on the planet for the last couple of years.

So, there's no possible way that the President could butcher the drug's name during his speech.

At least not more than once, right?

Right?!

"Drugs that will treat cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and so much more, including Osempia — excuse me, Ozempiac," Biden said.

I like to imagine all of his aides standing just offstage face-palming themselves in unison.

"That’s hard to say," he said while getting some charity laughs from the mayors.

It really isn't, Joe…

But remember folks, this dude was sharp as a tack and ready to serve another four years… right up until that debate last June, despite years of clear signs that ol' Joe isn't as sharp as he has been.

Well, he's got a couple of more days as the leader of the free world before we hopefully get back on track.

It's not like his administration can goof anything else up between now and Monday afternoon. They're just going to announce out of nowhere that there's now a 28th Amendment or something wacky like that.

…is it Monday yet?