Overworked Husband Can't Catch A Break As His Wife Expects Him To Perform In Bed For An Hour Every Night

As if hating his job, loathing his boss, and having to deal with a boring commute every day wasn’t enough, when this overworked husband gets home he has more work to do.

He has to jump into bed for a full hour of sex every night. He's a man, not a robot. This poor guy has to do the impossible all day every day. The "unachievable work targets" don’t stop when he leaves the office.

He explained to the Daily Star that he's struggling to sleep with the pressure that's being put on him. How could he not be? Having to put up with his backstabbing colleagues isn't helping matters either.

"My hair is falling out and I’m drinking too much, yet my wife expects a full hour of sex every night and goes into a massive sulk if I dare to turn her down. It was she who insisted I go for this high-powered position," he wrote.

"I was quite happy with my old gig at a local firm, but she nagged until I got this number. She made no secret of wanting a bigger salary, company car and husband she could boast about."

His Evenings Turn Into Another Full-Time Commitment

He somehow did all that, and he still can't win. When the job he didn’t ask for pulls him away from home, his wife gets upset. On top of that, she doesn’t even take his high-powered job seriously.

She expects him to drop whatever he's doing at all times. She calls to complain about her part-time job and issues around the house. He's expected to answer. In reality, he's coming apart at the seams.

Aren’t the hour-long sessions in the sheets enough? When does this overworked husband throw up his hands? He didn’t want the job, and she's making it impossible.

He's to the point where he's asking, "How did my life end up so unbelievably horrible?"

I'll tell you when that happened. The moment he failed to realize that the hour-long nightly performances in bed were a trap.