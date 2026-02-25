Married Couple Dives Too Deep Into The Open Relationships Waters & Surprisingly May Have Ruined Their Marriage

Go big or go home is what they say. But what happens when you go big, and you regret going big? Now you're at home searching for answers.

A married couple who have been together for four years might have ruined their marriage by diving too deep in the open relationship waters.

Surprising, I know that's why I put it in the headline. What could go wrong when a husband approaches his wife with a straightforward request?

Well, when that request is "to experience other women," it turns out a lot could go wrong. Especially when you agree and then change your mind.

That request came back in November, the concerned wife reports on Reddit. She explained that she's "deeply monogamous" but understood her husband's curiosity because he had only been with her.

"I agreed to open the relationship even tho I hated the idea," she said. That's how you get this started on the right foot. Everyone knows that.

"He started texting girls, trying to set up dates and nothing happened(he thought it was easy) I finally decided to help him a bit despite me being so hurt about it."

She ended up finding a swinger couple, and they decided they were going to enter this open relationship together by swinging. It turned out to be a mistake.

"We met the couple and I went with it for my husband… what had to happen happened and now I regret it so much," she admitted.

"I regret being with the other man, I regret seeing my husband with the other woman, I regret everything."

Everything, really? What about the bonding that took place? The supposed bonding from such an encounter apparently isn't enough to keep going.

She wants to close the relationship and never look back or entertain the idea of such a thing ever again. That quite obviously doesn’t take her husband's feelings into account.

He's had the open relationship rug pulled out from under him. He's upset, some may say rightfully so. She's hurt and fears their marriage isn’t going to be the same.

She asks, "How can we rebuild trust and safety after a failed attempt?"

That's a question that the experts will probably say should have been asked ahead of time. I say who's to say trying it again won't yield different results?

Just because you dove too deep into the waters the first time out doesn’t mean you can’t head for shallower waters and give it a shot.