You Know What They Say: If You Tried An Open Relationship & It Didn’t Work, You Should Definitely Try Again

When your marriage’s in trouble, why not try an open relationship… again?

If you get knocked down, you get back up and try again. You don’t let adversity get the best of you. Not if you want to be a success.

It's a lesson that can be applied to just about any situation you find yourself in. Let's say you gave an open relationship a shot early in your marriage, and it didn’t work.

Is that any reason overlook it as a viable option several years later? Not when your wife has a new friend that she's willing to divorce you for.

What's the worst thing that could happen? You throw away 7 years together and your family crumbles to pieces around your six-year-old daughter?

Let's be honest, that could happen anyway.

Letting mom go out and have a little fun every now and again is how you make this work. Dad's just going to have to figure out the jealousy thing.

The worried husband shared his concerns on Reddit. The 30-year-old admits that he and his 27-year-old wife have had their ups and downs. Who hasn't?

Can an Open Marriage Really Fix What’s Broken In This Couple's Relationship?

He's been gaming a lot lately and not spending enough time with his better half. To remedy this, his wife has made arrangements to see a new 25-year-old male friend of hers. They've been going out, not romantically or sexually, obviously.

"This has been a weekly occurrence for about 5 weeks and it’s been pretty straining on our marriage," he wrote of the new arrangement. "Yesterday when she came home from seeing her friend i asked if she wanted to divorce and she said yes."

How did this happen? He's been gaming and ignoring her while she's been hanging out with another guy and this led to her developing feelings for her new friend. A slap in the face for sure. This isn’t what he wanted.

"We talked some more and figured out what the issues were between us," he added. "She said she still loves me as well but is conflicted with this situation, we’re working on mending our relationship but she’s still wondering if my efforts will be enough and if they will last."

A valid concern on her part. She needs a lot of attention according to him, and he needs time to play video games. He thinks he's found a solution that could resolve their issues and get them back on a happy path.

Remember that open relationship they tried early in their marriage? Why not try it again? This is their moment of perseverance. He doesn’t want to lose his wife over something as trivial as her having feelings for another man.

Plus, there's a chance, a really good chance, she'll get bored with her new toy. It's a win-win. Everyone's happy. It's almost too good of an idea.

He astutely pointed out, "I'm pretty sure she will get bored of him eventually anyways and this way i could keep her happy and i would get to keep my wife whom i love which would keep me happy’ish?"

Brilliant. They stay together, they give love and an open relationship another shot, and they provide a valuable life lesson for their daughter. These two are the type you want to root for.