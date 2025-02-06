Overrated And Unfunny Will Ferrell Is Mad His Woke Documentary About His Transgender Buddy Didn't Win An Oscar

Will Ferrell, who is arguably the most overrated actor in Hollywood – yep, I said it – is disgusted at the WOKE academy for not giving his virtue-signaling documentary about his transgender best friend an Oscar.

That's right. What a mouthful! And here's the best part: unfunny Will joined the even more insufferable Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to voice his displeasure.

What a show! Stephen Colbert AND Will Ferrell? CBS must've made dozens of dollars off those ratings. Between that and the fully-released Kamala Harris interview, it's been a banner week for CBS. At least we didn't have to listen to Tony Romo on Sunday.

Anyway, rolllllll tape:

Will Ferrell is just the worst

God, he's just the worst. You know what? I think Will Ferrell is maybe the least funny person in the world. I'm serious. He's so overrated. For years, society has tried to make Will Ferrell this hilarious actor who just turns everything he touches into gold.

Step Brothers? Overrated. There, I said it. Frankly, Will Ferrell isn't even the funniest person in that movie. You know who is? The fella from Severance. He's hilarious. Will is just annoying.

Same for most movies Will Ferrell is in. He's not the funniest person in Anchorman, or Talladega Nights, or, obviously, Wedding Crashers or Old School. He's just … there.

And don't get me started on his awful run in The Office. He literally ruined that show for five weeks after Steve Carell left. It's almost impossible to make The Office unfunny, but Will Ferrell as miserable Deangelo Vickers did his best. Moron.

Anyway, he's all angry because his woke documentary from last fall, Will & Harper, was a complete flop because, frankly, nobody gives a shit about Will Ferrell or his transgender best friend. Why do we need to watch them traverse America searching for answers? Why do we care?

We don't. The academy didn't. Stephen Colbert, apparently, did – which also tells you everything you need to know.

Two awful peas in a pod.

Gross.