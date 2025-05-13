Over-The-Top Gender Reveal Knocks Pregnant Influencer To The Ground

Fires have been started, people have died, and yet here we are with couples still insisting on doing over-the-top gender reveals. When will they learn?

A quiet gender reveal with a stripper pole or Tim Tebow-style where the couple gets blindfolded and is handed some paint to paint is plenty. For most couples anyway.

Infleuncer Lele Pons had to have a serious production for her gender reveal, and it came really close to ending in disaster.

There was a stage, there was a TNT detonator, there were people in ponchos standing under "Team Boy" and "Team Girl" signs. There's way too much going on just to find out if you're having a boy or a girl.

Pons and her husband pushed the detonator down and pink paint came pouring down on the "Team Girl" people on the stage.

So much paint that it knocked the Florida influencer to the ground. Her husband celebrated, then made his way back to help her to her feet after she slipped when she tried to stand back up.

Luckily, Pons caught herself and didn’t return the baby to the sender, as one commenter on the close call put it.

Here's the totally worth it over-the-top gender reveal.

Others weighed in with similar concerns about what could have happened had Pons landed differently after being taken out by the wave of pink paint.

The NY Post reports:

Omg this is so dangerous. Not even funny.

A girl but at what cost, it was almost not any gender

Did she nearly lose her child over a gender reveal?

Literally the most dangerous reveal I have seen!

Something tells me that the influencer mom-to-be isn’t as concerned by those normies in the comment section. She did end up with a viral gender reveal clip. There is that.

How about some congratulations for pulling it all off?