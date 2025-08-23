Ospreys Have Officially Gone Too Far: Birds Mess Up High School Football Season

Alright, it's time someone had the stones to say it: something is going on with ospreys.

The birds of prey known for swooping from the sky and plucking fish out of bodies of water have been in the news way more than I ever remember.

First, there was the osprey that dropped a small hammerhead shark on some stoners playing disc golf.

Then, another osprey (at least that's what I believe) dropped a fish on powerlines in a Canadian town and caused a brush fire and a power outage.

I can deal with them disrupting the power grid and games of disc golf, but what I won't tolerate is a disruption to football, and that's what some ospreys have done in Minnesota.

According to the Associated Press, the folks at Apple Valley High School have had to readjust their fall football and soccer because some ospreys have decided that — despite the many trees in the Land of 10,000 Lakes — they'd set up their nest in one of the school's stadium lights.

The birds are protected under both state and federal law, so there's really nothing the school can do about it.

They can't remove the nest, and they can't just turn on the lights unless they want the heat from those puppies to roast up some osprey.

So now the school is having to move around games since night games are off the table for the time being.

I just don't know what has gotten into the ospreys. I feel like I'd hear about one once a year, tops. Now? They're on one hell of a run, causing problems across North America.

Who knows why? Lack of food? Loss of habitat? Maybe they're just sick of getting mistaken for bald eagles.

All I know is that I was willing to give them a pass until they came for football.

At least they didn't set up at a college football stadium, in which case we'd really have some problems.