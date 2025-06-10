Osprey Drops A Hammerhead Shark On Some Dude Trying To Play Disc Golf

Disc golf is a pretty straightforward game. You go out on the course with a disc (read: Frisbee) in your hand and shatter the serene silence of nature with clanging chains.

But one disc golfer got a surprise when his afternoon of chain rattlin' was interrupted by a small hammerhead shark.

According to Garden & Gun, Jonathan was out on the links with some friends at Splinter City Disc Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, S.C., earlier this month when he looked up and saw an osprey cruising around above the course's 11th hole (are they still called "holes" in disc golf?).

"It’s not uncommon to see an osprey carrying something, but you take note because it’s still really cool to see," Marlow said.

Ospreys are known for snagging fish out of bodies of water with their talons, and this one soaring above this group of disc golfers was no different.

However, as it was flying over, the bird dropped the fish it was carrying, and that's when Marlowe realized that the fish in question was actually a small hammerhead shark.

There aren't too many scenarios in which having a hammerhead shark dropped on the ground near you wouldn't be weird, but I feel like disc golfing could be toward the top, especially if it happened to the wrong group of golfers.

For some reason, I feel like stoners love disc golf. Anything with frisbees. But can you imagine a bunch of dudes stoned out of their gourds, munching on Funyons, and disc golfing, having a shark dropped on them?

They'd hide in the woods until you coaxed them out with a few Doritos Locos Tacos and a Phish live bootleg record.

Marlowe said that he left the fish on the ground in case the Osprey returned for its lunch, but that led to another group finding the shark, and they were extremely confused until they saw a post on Facebook.

"They were standing there in shock with no frame of reference for what could have possibly happened," he said. "But then they saw the post and said, ‘Thank goodness, because how do you explain a random hammerhead in the woods?’"