2025 Oscars: Wild Trivia That’ll Stun You

So what if you don't recognize a single film from the 2025 Oscars …

What you did miss were some interesting tidbits from Sunday night's lineup of winners, which includes a former "Predators" actor winning Best Actor (his second) and a former "Scream" actress winning Best Actress and more.

READ: Ben Stiller Was Posting About The Knicks While At The Oscars

Here are some interesting takeaways from the 2025 Academy Awards results:

"Do You Like Scary Movies?"

"Best Actress" Mikey Madison became the first-ever Ghostface to win an Oscar.

(Spoilers) In "Scream 5," Madison starred as one-half of the Ghostface killers, the other character / actor being Jack Quaid, who's also the son of Dennis Quaid and Amy Ryan.

(Content Warning: Graphic Violence)

In Scream 5, Madison did her best to conceal her identity for the big reveal at the end. She met her fate by being burned to a crispy, which also happened to her character in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."

In "Anora," she bares it all … very little clothing … What a femme fatale.

Back in 2022, we reviewed Scream 5 here on OutKick.

"Best Actor" Winner Previously Hunted (Alien) Predators

Adrien Brody won his second "Best Actor" trophy on Sunday for "The Brutalist."

The film should've won Best Picture, in my opinion, but Brody's win still proved major for the indie film.

READ: 'Anora' Will Clean Up At The 2025 Oscars: Best Bets For 97th Academy Awards

Brody is in the rare league of actors who previously starred in a Predator film (those cool action flicks) and won Oscar gold.

Coincidentally, Brody and actor Mahershala Ali both starred in "Predators" (2010) and remain the only actors from the franchise to win Academy Awards.

Playing a Cohn-troversial Character

Actor Jeremy Strong played Donald Trump's mentor Roy Cohn in the trashy "The Apprentice."

He arguably deserved the Best Supporting Actor award based on his impressive performance.

Cohn has proven to be a meaty role for past actors, notably James Woods in the 1992 flick Citizen Cohn and Al Pacino in the TV series "Angels in America."

All that to say, the wrong "Succession" actor won on Sunday.

Just sayin'.

Another Super Performance

For the second consecutive year, an actor who played a marquee superhero from Marvel's "Infinity Saga" won an Academy Award.

In 2024, Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark) won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "Oppenheimer."

This year, Zoe Saldaña (Gamora from "Guardians of the Galaxy") won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in a movie ("Emilia Perez") that makes the Ed Norton Hulk movie look like a masterpiece.

Sebastian Stan, who plays The Winter Soldier in the Marvel universe, was nominated this year for "Best Actor" for his performance as Donald Trump in "The Apprentice." Stan reportedly listened to 100 hours of Donald Trump speeches to prepare for the role.

May The Best Woman Win

Karla Sofia Gascon made Academy Awards history as the first man to lose for "Best Actress."

Check back with OutKick for the best insights on Tinseltown.

Best Picture

Anora (Winner)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora (Winner)

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist (Winner)

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Mikey Madison – Anora (Winner)

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain (Winner)

Yura Borisov – Anora

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez (Winner)

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Best Original Screenplay

Anora – Sean Baker (Winner)

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave – Peter Straughan (Winner)

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela