2025 Oscars: Wild Trivia That’ll Stun You
So what if you don't recognize a single film from the 2025 Oscars …
What you did miss were some interesting tidbits from Sunday night's lineup of winners, which includes a former "Predators" actor winning Best Actor (his second) and a former "Scream" actress winning Best Actress and more.
Here are some interesting takeaways from the 2025 Academy Awards results:
"Do You Like Scary Movies?"
"Best Actress" Mikey Madison became the first-ever Ghostface to win an Oscar.
(Spoilers) In "Scream 5," Madison starred as one-half of the Ghostface killers, the other character / actor being Jack Quaid, who's also the son of Dennis Quaid and Amy Ryan.
(Content Warning: Graphic Violence)
In Scream 5, Madison did her best to conceal her identity for the big reveal at the end. She met her fate by being burned to a crispy, which also happened to her character in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."
In "Anora," she bares it all … very little clothing … What a femme fatale.
Back in 2022, we reviewed Scream 5 here on OutKick.
"Best Actor" Winner Previously Hunted (Alien) Predators
Adrien Brody won his second "Best Actor" trophy on Sunday for "The Brutalist."
The film should've won Best Picture, in my opinion, but Brody's win still proved major for the indie film.
Brody is in the rare league of actors who previously starred in a Predator film (those cool action flicks) and won Oscar gold.
Coincidentally, Brody and actor Mahershala Ali both starred in "Predators" (2010) and remain the only actors from the franchise to win Academy Awards.
Playing a Cohn-troversial Character
Actor Jeremy Strong played Donald Trump's mentor Roy Cohn in the trashy "The Apprentice."
He arguably deserved the Best Supporting Actor award based on his impressive performance.
Cohn has proven to be a meaty role for past actors, notably James Woods in the 1992 flick Citizen Cohn and Al Pacino in the TV series "Angels in America."
All that to say, the wrong "Succession" actor won on Sunday.
Just sayin'.
Another Super Performance
For the second consecutive year, an actor who played a marquee superhero from Marvel's "Infinity Saga" won an Academy Award.
In 2024, Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark) won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "Oppenheimer."
This year, Zoe Saldaña (Gamora from "Guardians of the Galaxy") won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in a movie ("Emilia Perez") that makes the Ed Norton Hulk movie look like a masterpiece.
Sebastian Stan, who plays The Winter Soldier in the Marvel universe, was nominated this year for "Best Actor" for his performance as Donald Trump in "The Apprentice." Stan reportedly listened to 100 hours of Donald Trump speeches to prepare for the role.
May The Best Woman Win
Karla Sofia Gascon made Academy Awards history as the first man to lose for "Best Actress."
Best Picture
Anora (Winner)
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker – Anora (Winner)
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist (Winner)
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Mikey Madison – Anora (Winner)
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain (Winner)
Yura Borisov – Anora
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez (Winner)
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Best Original Screenplay
Anora – Sean Baker (Winner)
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave – Peter Straughan (Winner)
A Complete Unknown – James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield
