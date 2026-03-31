'Orgasm Cult' Executives Sentenced For Grooming And Coercing Employees Into Sleeping With Investors & Clients

A little more than two years ago, we first heard about Nicole Daedone, the CEO of OneTaste, a startup that has been dubbed an "orgasm cult." She was making her first court appearance on some wild accusations.

Among the accusations were claims that, while promoting "orgasmic meditation" for women, the company was also dabbling in coercion and grooming of employees to get them to have sex with investors and clients.

The executives were also accused of forcing two staff members to sleep with each other during a sales meeting in order to "relieve the tension between them."

Their little fun office activities were said to have gone on for more than a decade. They even intimidated some of the employees into working for free, according to the indictment.

On Monday, Daedone, now 58, was handed a nine-year prison sentence for the grooming of employees and members of her orgasmic meditation wellness company into having sex with investors and clients.

A Case That Raised Eyebrows From The Start Now Has Prison Time For The "Orgasm Cult" Execs

"Ms. Daedone took actions that stripped victims of their dignity," Judge Diane Gujarati told the court, according to the NY Post. The judge added that "she does not appear to be remorseful."

Joining the CEO with a prison sentence was the company's former head of sales, Rachel Cherwitz. She was the one who a former employee pointed the finger at for sending two staff members to have sex with each other during a sales meeting.

Cherwitz was sentenced on Monday afternoon to six and a half years behind bars. It just goes to show you that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Who doesn’t want to believe in the healing powers, or whatever they were claiming, of orgasmic meditation? Unfortunately, there was more to it than that. If only someone could come along and harness it properly.