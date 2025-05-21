'Orgasm Cult' Execs Accused Of Forcing Two Staff Members To 'Relieve Tension Between Them' By Having Sex

The executives at the "orgasmic meditation" startup OneTaste, affectionately referred to as an "orgasm cult," are facing some accusations in court this week that they forced two staff members to have sex with each other in order to "relieve the tension between them."

The accusation was made by a witness in the federal trial against founder Nicole Daedone, 57, and former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz, 44, who have both been charged with one count of forced labor conspiracy.

The witnesses, a former employee only referred to as "Max" to protect their identity, took the stand in court in New York City this week and told the court, according to the Daily Mail, that "Cherwitz sent two staff members off to have sex during a sales meeting."

Max testified that Cherwitz had pointed to alleged sexual tension between the two employees as the cause of a dip in profits at the firm's NYC branch. Max said, "I felt so sick inside. I think that was the moment when I just woke up."

Max added that the partner of one of the employees who was sent to have sex had a breakdown waiting for her partner to return to the meeting.

I can tell you from my years in a cubicle that sending employees to have sex with each other during a meeting is unusual to say the least. What seems to be missing from the testimony here is whether it worked.

It sounds like these OneTaste execs kept employees on their toes

Was there any more alleged sexual tension? Was the dip in profits turned around? I don’t know if that is necessarily relevant to the case, but you would assume that someone would be interested in the answers to these questions.

Evidently not. The court also heard about some of the accusations against Daedone. She was accused of working with OneTaste's former chief technology officer, Christopher Hubbard, to "seduce" an early investor.

Not only that, but Daedone was also accused of encouraging one of the female employees to "sexually service" one of her ex-boyfriends.

Daedone and Cherwitz stand accused of a forced labor scheme as they allegedly coerced some people to work without pay by getting them to perform sex acts with investors while they advocated female empowerment through orgasm.

The dynamic duo allegedly provided sexually focused wellness education and events that promoted "orgasmic meditation" and "slow sex."

Max's testimony was similar to a woman referred to only as "Becky." She was one of the two employees who were allegedly told to have sex during the sales meeting.

Becky didn’t remember the specifics, she told the court, but did say it was "awkward" because the man involved was in a relationship with her friend and that her friend was also at the meeting.

Wow, if this is what went on during sales meetings, could you imagine the team-building activities that the "orgasm cult" organized?