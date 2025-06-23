Oregon Urine Dumper Strikes The Suburbs & There's Concern That This Could Be The Work Of A Copycat

We used to live in a civilized manner where neighbors weren't dumping urine in each other's recycling bins.

Folks in the Portland area have been dealing with a new type of crime for the last several months. Aside from the usual violent crime, theft, and drug use, they've been dealing with a serial urine dumper.

Residents in Northeast Portland have reported that someone is dumping jugs of urine in their recycling bins. The mystery Oregon dumper has been caught on camera, but has not been stopped.

He strikes in the middle of the night and will get out of his car to drop off his urine-filled special deliveries. Last week it was reported that the urine dumping crime had spread to the suburbs.

Trish Bellingham, of Beaverton, was in her home office when she saw a man pull up next to her trash bins. She saw the man open her yard debris bin and drop something in.

It was, you guessed it, urine. The urine-dumping crime spree had officially reached the suburbs and that had the local news out to investigate.

"He obviously saw me," Bellingham told KATU 2. "And it was in broad daylight."

That's a different approach than the Oregon urine dumper that has been terrorizing Northeast Portland. This guy stayed in his vehicle when he did his dumping too. Do we have a possible copycat on our hands?

Remember a time when neighbors weren't dumping jugs of their urine in one another's recycling bins?

It for sure seems that way, although it's not known if the same person is involved in the dumping in the burbs. Bellingham could be the key to determining that. She got a look at her urine dumper.

"I work out of the front window of my office, waiting for the trash to be picked up. And a white car pulled up, came across on this side of the road, facing west. [The driver] had his window down and he opened up my yard debris can, just a little, and I saw him put something in," she said.

"So, I stood up and yelled to him. He looked at me and closed the lid and casually drove off. So, I immediately came outside to see what he had put into my can."

Bellingham, who was familiar with the crime spree in Portland, found two bottles of urine in her own bin. The big city crime had reached her front door.

"It just seems like a very deranged, very sick individual that would come through in a neighborhood," she said.

Bellingham didn’t file a police report because she wasn’t able to get the urine dumper's license plate. Neighbors who have cameras weren’t able to capture video far enough to spot the man's car.

For now, the mystery of the urine dumper remains unsolved and residents in North Portland and now the suburbs are forced to live in fear as they could be the next victim of jugs or water bottles filled with urine being dumped in their bins.