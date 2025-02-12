Chinese Zoo Is Selling Tiger Urine, And A Bottle Can Be Yours For $7 (Which Sounds Like A Steal)

Recently I've found myself fascinated by zoos and aquariums in China. I know that's very specific, but I'm starting to lose track of all of the stories of downright wackiness that are coming out of that nation's zoos and aquariums.

It feels like there's a constant flow of stories that feel like they were some sort of get-rich-quick scheme cooked up by a Hanna-Barbera character.

We've seen dogs being painted to look like pandas. A robotic whale shark swimming around an aquarium. A live mermaid getting bit on the head by a giant fish.

Now, we've got a zoo trying to sell bottles of Siberian tiger pee.

And as if that wasn't strange enough, it's actually not a bad deal.

According to the South China Morning Post, Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo in Sichuan Province, southwestern China has been selling tiger pee to visitors. The zoo claims that the urine contains some medicinal value and has a "good therapeutic effect" on ailments ranging from rheumatoid arthritis to sprains and muscle pain.

So what kind of hefty price tag are they putting on this foul-smelling miracle cure?

How does 50 yuan or about $7 a bottle sound?

I'll tell you how it sounds: pretty damn good if you're in the market for a cheap souvenir.

Good luck going to any tourist attraction and walking out of there with a souvenir for $7. I mean, I've seen fridge magnets go for double that.

And what a souvenir! You just got yourself a phenomenal conversation piece that may or may not even cure what ails you!

Imagine having your buddies over to watch a game and having your sweet bottle of tiger pee come up.

"Help yourselves to some brewskis, fellas. They're in the fridge right next to the bottle of tiger pee."

Boom, you're off to the races. Your friends will have questions about the bottle of tiger pee. They'll want to take a picture with it for the Gram. You might even have a friend who hurt his knee and wants to splash a few drops on it (I sure hope this is a topical treatment; if not, get the TicTacs ready) to see if it helps.

Where I come from, that is worth $7. That'd be worth $14. Not more than that though.

I mean, it is just a bottle of tiger piss.