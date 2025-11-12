Oregon Hunter Reports Large Crash In Woods, Believed To Be From A Bigfoot, Followed By Tree Knocks

After a quiet few weeks on the Bigfoot front, things have started to heat up recently. On the heels of a credible "Class B" sighting by a retired civil engineer and Air Force veteran near Penn State in central Pennsylvania, we have another report of a close encounter.

This one, also classified by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization as a Class B encounter, comes out of Oregon. A 60-year-old hunter was deer hunting on the backside of Hyatt Lake near the Pacific Crest Trail around 5:30 pm on Friday, October 24.

That's when he says he heard a "large object crash through the woods running away from me," he wrote to the BFRO. The noise stopped and about 15 seconds later was followed by tree knocks coming from the same direction.

The hunter's encounter with a possible Bigfoot, and let's be honest, what else could it have been out in the woods, didn't end there. There was more knocking as he made his way back to his truck.

"As I left the area and began walking on the main road back to my truck (30 minute walk) there were more wood knocks directly behind in the thick forest," he wrote. "I had my rifle up and was looking through the scope but saw nothing."

Seeing nothing doesn’t mean he wasn’t scared, he admitted he was.

Another Bigfoot Sighting Shakes Up the Pacific Northwest

The follow-up investigation by the BFRO Investigator found him to be a "very credible" witness who is "quite certain that he heard wood knocks that were loud and heavy." A well-known tactic of Bigfoot.

To bolster his case, the witness and his wife are also bird watchers who are very familiar with the sound of woodpeckers and what he heard that Friday evening was no woodpecker. These were loud heavy wood knocks. Woodpeckers aren’t doing that.

The investigator adds, "It is quite possible in this case that whatever was making the wood knock sounds had spotted this witness through the timber because he was wearing hunter orange. Hunter orange cannot be seen by deer or elk but it is likely as visible to a bigfoot as it is to humans."

That makes as much sense as anything. I'm not going against the assessment of a seasoned investigator. They know the ins and outs of Bigfoot sightings.

What do the different Bigfoot report classifications mean?

I've been asked by a couple of people what the different classes of encounters mean. Here's a brief breakdown of the BFRO's "Report Classification System."