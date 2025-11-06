Retired Civil Engineer & Air Force Veteran Spotted A Bigfoot Crossing Interstate Not Far From Penn State

A hunter, an engineer, and a believer: Bigfoot may have just gone collegiate near Penn State.

Sound the alarms we have a "Class B" credible Bigfoot sighting by a retired civil engineer and Air Force veteran not far from Penn State. It happened last month while he and his wife were driving on I-80.

The man is an avid hunter with more than 50 years in the woods. He reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization that, "I know what I saw, But don't know WHAT I saw… This was not a bear."

The account of the sighting, which took place Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, starts out by setting the scene, "We were traveling westbound on I-80 in PA, near mile marker 169, following another car which was about 150 yards ahead of me."

He was keeping up with traffic and driving about 77 mph along the road which he described as four lanes of paved roadway. That's when he saw what he believes is a Bigfoot.

"Looking ahead at the car in front I noticed something in the center of the right hand pull off lane, It began moving to the left, towards the car in front of me. I immediately thought 'What the hell is he doing?! He's going to get hit!' I thought it was a person at first, because it was moving in an upright position and on 2 legs," he wrote.



"It crossed in front of the car (how far in front I don't know) but I could still see some portion of the head above the car in front. It was a Subaru.. I thought for sure there was going to be an impact but it continued passed the car towards the guardrail."

Bigfoot Joins the Big Ten: Sighting Near Penn State Has Locals Talking

This is when he realized it wasn’t a man and it wasn’t a bear.

He continued, "It was completely dark, all the same color. From head to toe there wasn't anything that stood out as different in appearance. It had a more slender/slim build, and I want to say I think long arms that were not held upwards as it moved."

The way the Bigfoot glided across the road had him shook.

"The whole incident might have lasted 2-3 seconds. It disappeared over the rail completely effortlessly. It never stopped to climb over. It thought there was a cut roadway there the kind where troopers like to sit. but there is none," he explained.

His wife was in the truck with him at the time, but wasn’t paying attention to what was unfolding in front of the vehicle. She was admiring "the scenery out of her passenger door window."

Although she didn’t see it, she did hear her husband react to what he had just witnessed. According to the eyewitness, there have been other reports in the same area near Bald Eagle Park, Penn State and Milesburg.

One of the investigators from the BFRO team did reach out to the man and "found him to be sincere and very credible." That's good enough in my book.

When it comes to Bigtoot, if you have anything to share, the inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.