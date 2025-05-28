Strange Object Sparks UFO Frenzy, But Are We Being Played?

Another UFO story is going viral, but does it add up?

As OutKick readers know, there are few subjects that generate more interest and passion than UFOs. People are desperate to find out what is going on in the sky and underwater.

One of the reasons it's such an intriguing topic is because we have very few concrete answers. It also appears the government has next to zero interest in revealing what it knows.

New UFO story goes viral.

The X account @Truthpolex shared a video of an unknown orb that was discovered after flying over Buga, Colombia, according to Fox News.

The orb has no noticeable welding points or joints, according to those who are analyzing it. The other interesting thing about the orb is that it doesn't appear, as far as I can tell, to have a clear power source.

You can watch the video going viral all over the internet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's important to remember that while we like to keep an open mind, we also have to be skeptical when analyzing new UFO stories.

Some stories have credible evidence to support them. The best example is the infamous "tic tac" video that was picked up by American fighter jets.

The infrared video clearly shows an object with no exhaust port that was able to out-race American fighters and evade being intercepted.

The Navy obviously didn't fabricate a UFO video. The object was real and remains unknown.

However, not all UFO stories are created equally, and I'm *VERY* skeptical about this orb found in Colombia. If it is real - and it might be - then it should be shipped to America immediately where the best technology in the world can be used to break it down and study it.

Julia Mossbridge, a member of the University of San Diego Department of Physics and Biophysics, spoke with Fox News and said, "It looks to me like a really cool art project."

I would say it certainly looks a lot more advanced than an art project if it was built without welding and joints and can fly. If it's real, then ship it up here and let the best scientists in the world figure it out.

Until that happens, I'm not going to be overly eager to jump on the hype train with this story. Again, it could be true. It might not be. I simply don't know, but I'm not buying it just yet.

What do you think of the object and UFO stories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.