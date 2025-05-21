Fighter Jets Encountered UFOs At Incredible Speeds, One Damaged In Collision: DETAILS

An F-16 fighter jet had to make a quick landing after colliding with an object in the sky.

UFOs are all the rage these days because we simply do not have concrete answers about what is happening up in the sky.

The mystery only heightens with every new video, photo and story that hits the internet. Obviously, some are complete nonsense.

Others are not, and that includes new ones confirmed by the FAA.

Fighter jet hit UFO over Arizona.

Data compiled by the FAA shows an F-16 from an unknown military unit had to return to base and land after it collided with "an orange-white UAS," according to The War Zone. UAS stands for Unmanned Aircraft System. It's often used to describe drones.

The unknown object, described as a drone, hit the fighter jet's canopy, according to the same report. It doesn't appear to be known where the drone originated or who was operating it.

The War Zone further reports that F-35s had multiple more encounters the very next day.

It's worth noting that most hobby drones can fly several hundred feet in the air, but can't get anywhere near the altitudes fighter jets can hit. They also lack the speed to keep up.

That's important because the objects the F-35s encountered were more than 20,000 feet high and one allegedly had a speed of .75 Mach, according to The War Zone. That simply doesn't make any sense at all.

It's also important to know that Arizona is a hotbed for flight testing, and so is the broader region. A lot of classified testing and development happens in Nevada.

Is it possible the fighter jets spotted new technology being tested? It's absolutely possible, but you'd think someone would have been alerted to keep the airspace clear and avoid issues.

More than anything, it goes to show that we still have no idea what is going on, and interest will only continue to grow.

What do you think is happening up in the sky? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.