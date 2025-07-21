OnlyFans Model Who Sued Shannon Sharpe Retires From The Game With Notes App

Generational wealth is meaningless if you can't share it with your OnlyFans model ex, right?

When it comes to earning generational wealth, most athletes can only dream of attaining that kind of money and the comfortable lifestyle it can afford their family and progeny.

For Shannon Sharpe, it looks like he's provided that kind of financial stability to someone not even in his family tree.

We reported a few days ago that the Hall of Fame tight end and Gabriella Zuniga, the OnlyFans model who filed the $50 million lawsuit, settled out of court, and while the final amount wasn't disclosed to the public, it looks like it was enough for the 20-year-old e-girl to retire from online "modeling" for good.

What happened to "doing it for the love of the game?"

Back in my day, adult entertainers weren't making eight figures like some of these OnlyFans models are raking in today.

No, they did it because they wanted to get back at their fathers, dammit!

They call that "ethical modeling" now.

Also, dropping a "notes app" retirement announcement as an OnlyFans model is absolutely hysterical.

Zuniga is out here acting like she's a 12-time Pro Bowl quarterback calling it quits after a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Lady, you sell feet pics and topless videos for a living. I'm not so sure that we needed a news release to inform all your horny followers you're hanging up the G-string for good.

The comments roasted her accordingly, echoing how chuckle worthy her choice of retirement announcement medium was to all of us.

Honestly, if she really wanted to emulate some of her athletic heroes, she could always go on a retirement tour.

One last hurrah where she visits all of her "simps" in their respective cities as they present her with gifts.

"Here you go, Gabbi! I gift you this crusty tube sock from my bedside, symbolizing all the joy you've brought us over the years here in Des Moines!"

Either way, it looks like Ms. Zuniga is living the American dream: retiring in her 20's because some washed-up football star got too horny for his own good.

Hurray for capitalism and feminism working just how the system intended!