Olympic Bobsledder Funded Her Winter Games Dream With OnlyFans

Lisa Buckwitz is the latest Olympian to reveal that she helped fund her athletic dreams with money that she made on OnlyFans.

The German bobsledder and 2018 Olympic gold medalist became an OnlyFans athlete in November 2024. The decision to join the subscription-based platform has paid off.

"It’s also a stroke of luck for me, as it allows me to finance my team," Buckwitz said, reports the NY Post. "It’s the best thing that could have happened to me."

The realities of competing in the Olympics at the highest level mean you have to stay focused on your craft. There isn’t a lot of time to squeeze in a typical 9 to 5 on top of that.

Which makes it difficult to fund the trips and all that goes into competing. You can’t exactly fund a dream on the dreams and hard work alone.

An Olympic Gold Medal Doesn’t Pay For The Next One

Buckwitz has been able to fund her trip to the 2026 Winter Games in Italy with several options on her OnlyFans, including subscription bundles of three, six and twelve months.

While there have been upsides to getting into the exclusive content game, the 2018 Olympic gold medalist acknowledges that it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

"It’s a bit sad that I can’t just focus on my competitive sport," she said. "Sure, I’m an Olympic champion. But nobody’s interested in Lisa Buckwitz just because of the gold medal. That’s unfortunately the downside."

The cost for a season of bobsledding, factoring in plane tickets, equipment expenses, training camp and bonuses, which the German outlet Bild did, is more than $59,000.

After missing out on a medal in 2022, when she finished fourth in the two-woman bobsled event, she's eyeing a return to the top of the podium.

This time around, a well-timed celebration like, let's say, fellow Olympian/OnlyFans model Alysha Newman's twerk celebration in the Summer Games could add to the OnlyFans fund.